Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace release date – presenters, stories and news

Since 2011, the ITV documentary series Long Lost Family has helped reunite close relatives after years of separation.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace is a spin-off from the original BAFTA-nominated programme that specifically helps foundlings – babies who were abandoned, often in the first hours and days of their lives – discover who they are by finding their birth families.

Now on its third series, Born without a Trace has used genetic genealogy and DNA testing technology to help more than 30 foundlings find out where they came from, and why they were left behind by their families.

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace release date

The three episodes of Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace will be on ITV at 9pm on Monday 24th, Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th May.

Who are the Long Lost Family presenters?

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell return as presenters for the new series of Long Lost Family.

Davina is best known for her role as the presenter of Big Brother and as a judge on The Masked Singer and spin-off competition The Masked Dancer, which starts on Saturday 29th May.

She also recently produced and presented the acclaimed documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause.

Radio and TV presenter Nicky Campbell has presented the BBC 5 Live breakfast programme since 2003, and also hosts BBC One’s Sunday morning show The Big Questions.

Adopted at four days old, Campbell has written a book – Blue Eyed Son – about his own adoption experience and is a patron of the British Association for Adoption and Fostering.

Which stories will feature on the new series of Long Lost Family?

The stories featured in the new series include two foundlings who were abandoned in the same town, Chesterfield in Derbyshire, just 18 months apart in the 1980s.

We also meet Marguerite Huggett, who was left on the luggage rack of a train in Paddington Station just after the end of World War II, and Rachel Selby, who was found by a priest on his doorstep in Liverpool in 1987.

The final episode features Steve, who was left in public toilets near a football stadium in Wolverhampton, and Sarah Dunkley, whose mother disappeared from the hospital after giving birth.