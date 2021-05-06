Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause – release date and everything you need to know

TV star Davina McCall presents a new one-hour documentary for Channel 4 about a topic that is still considered something of a taboo – the menopause.

While it is something every woman goes through at some point, menopause is rarely talked about. Davina McCall’s documentary attempts to bust the myths about the transition, combining personal stories – including Davina’s own – with investigations into the biology of menopause, the impact on women’s health and the misinformation about menopause that still exists.

Davina is determined to demystify menopause, even using her social media platform to demonstrate HRT (hormone replacement therapy) patches.

Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause release date

Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause will air on Wednesday 12th May at 9pm on Channel 4, and will be available to view on All 4 afterwards.

What can viewers expect from Davina McCall: Sex, Myths and The Menopause?

The one-hour documentary features The Masked Singer judge and Long Lost Family presenter Davina McCall talking honestly about her own experiences with menopause, which began when she was 44-years old.

“I was scared about what was going on. My sleep was interrupted two or three times a night and it caused a chain of events in my brain that really frightened me,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “I was very embarrassed and it was way too personal to bring up at my job.”

The documentary mixes Davina’s own experiences with those of other women, who talk candidly about how going through the menopause affected their health, sex lives, relationships and jobs, and also looks at the science behind the menopause and the treatments available to women.

Producer Kate Muir said of the documentary, “We’ve discovered while making this film how much better-informed women – and their doctors – could be about hormones and the menopause. Women’s silence around the menopause needs to become a cacophony, and one day a symphony.”

What has Davina said about Sex, Myths and The Menopause?

If you follow Davina on social media, you’ll know this is a project she is passionate about.

Talking about the one-hour documentary, Davina McCall says: “I don’t think I’ve ever worked on a project that has affected me so deeply. I get home after filming and sometimes I just sit down and cry… from deep frustration and anger at how we are failing women.

“This film isn’t just for menopausal women, it’s for their partners, their fathers, their brothers, and their sons. We’re all in this together. I used to think that menopause was an age thing and now I realise it’s a woman thing. For far too long there’s been a shroud of embarrassment, shame and fear around this topic, and this is where it stops!”

Sex, Myths and The Menopause airs on Wednesday 12th May at 9pm on Channel 4. To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.