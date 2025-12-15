It's Christmas on Death in Paradise and the team are facing one of their most baffling cases yet.

A man is found dead in a swimming pool in Saint Marie, but the murder weapon was locked in a drawer in England when he was killed, leaving them completely stumped.

"How is that possible? And why did the victim have the name of one of Santa's reindeer inked on his palm?" reads the official synopsis.

Plus, Mervin and co are also mourning the loss of Selwyn, who decided not to take his job back in the season 14 finale.

"It's a very interesting thing to think about, that one of the characters that's the beating heart of this whole thing, that has been there from day dot... may not be there anymore," said Don Gilet.

"He's the closest thing to a father figure [that Mervin's had], and then to think he's back to feeling almost like an orphan again...that the guy that's behind keeping him there, that understands him, may not be around anymore, it's a great thing to play."

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of this year's Death in Paradise Christmas special, actor Don Warrington also said that fans of the show are "right to worry" they might have seen the last of the commissioner.

"He made a decision, and who knows. Is he going to change his mind? Is he not? Is something going to happen to help him one way or the other? I’ve no idea."

So, what else can you expect from the special? And when can you watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's Death in Paradise festive episode.

This year's festive episode will air on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025 cast: Who stars?

Pearl Mackie as Karen Hickson and James Baxter as Gavin Bradbury in Death in Paradise. BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

The confirmed returning cast of the special is as follows:

Don Gilet's DI Mervin Wilson

Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas

Ginny Holder as Officer Darlene Curtis

Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Officer Sebastian Rose

Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey

And a number of new guest stars have also joined them:

Josie Lawrence (Outside Edge)

Kate Ashfield (Shaun of the Dead)

Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who)

James Baxter (Waterloo Road)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Oriana Charles

Alix Serman

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025 plot: What will happen?

"The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up to find a stranger dead in the pool of their Caribbean villa," reads the official synopsis.

"DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but they’re left baffled when they find that it was locked in a drawer when the murder took place... thousands of miles away from the crime scene, in Swindon! Stuck in Saint Marie, the team calls on the help of a familiar face to crack the case.

"Meanwhile, Mervin’s anxiously waiting to hear back from his newly discovered brother, which prevents him from embracing Saint Marie's Christmas celebrations. Can Mervin resolve his family situation and get into the festive spirit – for the sake of his team and the island?"

Is there a trailer for the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2025?

Not yet. As soon as it arrives, we'll pop it right here.

The 2025 Death in Paradise Christmas special airs on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

