The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off is back with four celebrities hoping to get their oven mitts on the coveted Golden Whisk trophy.

In the one off episode, they will be faced with two tasks. First they will open the secret Santa mystery box, in which they will find their own recipe, together with all the ingredients needed to cook a celebratory Christmas centrepiece.

Then they will have two hours to produce two courses of the ultimate Christmas dinner, and if you've ever tried to cook a Christmas dinner yourself you will know that is a hefty time crunch.

Usual judges John Torode and Grace Dent will be joined by Celebrity MasterChef 2024 winner and Strictly Come Dancing pro Vito Coppola to help them select their champion.

But just who are the celebrities taking part? Read on to learn more about the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off 2025 cast.

Celebrity Masterchef Christmas Cook-Off 2025 line-up:

GK Barry

Kola Bokinni

Nikki Fox

Iain Stirling

Scroll on to learn more about each cast member.

GK Barry

GK Barry. BBC/Shine TV/Patch Dolan

Age: 26

Job: Internet personality and presenter

Instagram: @gkbarry_

GK Barry is an internet personality and social media influencer, best known for her relatable comedic TikTok posts and her Saving Grace podcast. Last year she joined the cast of Loose Women and became the youngest panelist in the show's history. In 2024, she also competed in the 24th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

Kola Bokinni

Kola Bokinni. BBC/Shine TV/Patch Dolan

Age: 33

Job: Actor

Instagram: @kolabokinni

Kola Bokinni is an actor most recognised for his roles as Leyton in Top Boy and as Isaac McAdoo, the captain of AFC Richmond, in the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso. Kola has appeared in celebrity game shows before, having taken part in Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024 with his cousin Mary Ellen and Celebrity Bear Hunt earlier this year.

Nikki Fox

Nikki Fox. BBC/Shine TV/Patch Dolan

Age: 45

Job: Disability correspondent and TV presenter

Instagram: @nikkifox

Nikki Fox is a BBC disability correspondent, TV presenter and documentary maker. She was born with muscular dystrophy and has used a wheelchair for the majority of her adult life. Throughout her career she has appeared on Watchdog, The One Show, Rip-Off Britain, and in 2010 was a co-presenter on Gok Wan's How to Look Good Naked with a Disability on Channel 4.

Iain Stirling

Iain Stirling. BBC/Shine TV/Patch Dolan

Age: 37

Job: Stand-up comedian and TV presenter

Instagram: @iaindoesjokes

Iain Stirling is a stand-up comedian and TV presenter who started his career as the lead presenter of CBBC along with his sidekick Hacker T Dog, and now is most known for being the witty and cynical narrator of Love Island and Love Island USA. He is married to fellow TV presenter and former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook-Off will air on Monday 22nd December at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

