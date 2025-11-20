There is nothing quite like an Ashes series and something particularly special about one played Down Under.

Though England have struggled in Australia over the past decade, there is hope that Ben Stokes's side can deliver a rare triumph under Antipodean skies.

Some 40,000 fans are thought to be travelling Down Under for this winter's Ashes, and there will be countless more staying up until the early hours to ensure they don't miss any of the action.

Keeping track of when the cricket is actually on in the UK is not easy – Australia is a vast country, start times differ at each ground, and then there is the prospect of the day/night Test – but don't worry, we've got you covered.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about lunch, tea, and stumps during the Ashes 2025/26.

What time does play start in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26?

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 between Australia and England is due to start at 2:20am UK time.

That is 10:20am local time at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

When is lunch in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26?

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 between Australia and England will break for lunch at 4:20am UK time.

Play will break for 40 minutes before resuming with the afternoon session.

When is tea in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26?

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 between Australia and England will break for tea at 7am UK time.

Players will take a 20-minute break in the afternoon prior to the third and final session.

When is stumps in the 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26?

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 between Australia and England is due to close each day at 9:20am UK time.

The day can be extended for an extra half hour if the allotted overs have not been bowled in time, which they rarely are.

The Ashes 2025/26 on TV and live stream

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

