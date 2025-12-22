US series Moonhaven, which originally aired on AMC+ in 2022, has finally found a UK home three years after its debut - and it's available to watch now.

Ad

The 6-part series, which starred Emma McDonald (The Serpent Queen), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings), Amara Karan (Doctor Who), Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil: Born Again), Joe Manganiello (Nonnas), Kadeem Hardison (The Lincoln Lawyer) and Yazzmin Newell (Maternal), is now available to stream on Netflix in the UK.

Moonhaven was created by Peter Ocko (Elementary), and was originally renewed for a second season, but the decision was reversed and the show was cancelled, reportedly as part of a series of cost-cutting measures.

The synopsis for the sci-fi show reads: "Set 100 years in the future, the suspenseful thrill ride of a series follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon to find solutions to the problems that will soon end civilisation on Mother Earth."

The synopsis continues: "A skeptic in paradise, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and teams with a local detective, Paul Serno (Monaghan), to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

"Tomm Schultz (Manganiello), an ex-military with a philosophical bent, is the right hand of the lead Earth diplomat to the moon, who finds his ambitions changed when he’s injected with a mind-altering moon drug."

The series received mixed to positive reviews, when it debuted, getting a 67% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes. It faired less well when it came to the audience score, only receiving 53% positive audience reviews.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Amongst the critics' reviews, TIME called it "refreshing" and "smart" but "slightly silly", while The Hollywood Reporter said that it "wants to be gripping and propulsive at times and it really isn’t, but there are frequent bursts of delightful and inventive strangeness".

Moonhaven is available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin TV.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.