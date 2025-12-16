A brand new two-part docuseries has been confirmed to air on U&GOLD in 2026, celebrating the 45th anniversary of Only Fools and Horses.

The series, titled Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive, will feature never-seen-before footage uncovered in the archive from over 10 classic episodes, including fan favourites such as The Jolly Boys’ Outing and Mother Nature’s Son.

Other new discoveries set to feature include new material from He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Uncle, Mother Nature’s Son, Time on Our Hands, and an unseen opening scene of Del and Rodney in a nightclub from Class of ’62 which was previously thought to be lost forever.

Meanwhile, additional footage features Bee Gees star Barry Gibb making repeated retakes, which cost production hours as Del Boy and Rodney were sent up and down the river to capture the right shot in Miami Twice.

The documentary will also feature new interviews with cast and crew, including Sir David Jason (Del Boy), Tessa Peake-Jones (Raquel), Gwyneth Strong (Cassandra), Sue Holderness (Marlene Boyce), Steven Woodcock (Jevon) and Denis Lill (Alan Parry).

Interviews with Mike Jones (co-author of Lovely Jubbly), Perry Aghajanoff (chairman of the Only Fools and Horses Appreciation Society), Chris Wadsworth (editor) and Tony Dow (director) will also been seen in the series.

On news of the new documentary, Sir David Jason said in a statement: "The love for Only Fools has never faded. It’s incredible to see how many people still hold it close to their hearts.

"Revisiting these rediscovered moments reminded me just how special the show was - and still is. It’s incredible to be able to share them now."

Meanwhile, Helen Nightingale, UKTV’s Head of Factual and Factual Entertainment, Commissioning, said: "Only Fools and Horses is part of the national DNA.

"With its humour, heart and unforgettable characters, it’s British comedy at its very best. This series is a celebration of its legacy and a chance to share new discoveries with the fans who’ve loved it for decades."

Only Fools and Horses: The Lost Archive will air on U&GOLD.

