Trouble ensues, though, when the pair's van breaks down on their way there and they decide to walk instead.

While doing so, they inadvertently stop a mugging from taking place, hilariously living up to their costumes.

But the newly revealed lost scene of the episode points to quite a different outcome for Del Boy and Rodney, with a police officer having arrived on the scene, and instead of arresting the mugger, they arrest Rodney, mistaking him for the criminal.

Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason in Only Fools & Horses. BBC/BritBox

Now, the iconic script has been signed by various cast members and is currently set for auction later this month at Bristol’s Auctioneum.

The script originally belonged to Trigger star Roger Lloyd Pack and has been described by auctioneer Andy Stowe as "comedy history, in black and white".

Stowe told The Sun: "As a fan of the show myself, I was flicking through the script and began to read lines of dialogue that I didn’t recognise.

"As I carried on reading, I realised that these were scenes and lines that had been cut from the episode. Some of them are very funny."

He continued: "There are several scenes cut from the episode that focus on the plot of the muggers. There was considerable work by the writer, John Sullivan, to establish the threat of them throughout the episode, but most of these early scenes were cut from the final show."

Read more:

You may be able to get your hands on the slice of British comedy history when the script goes up for sale on 30th June, with it expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000.

More recently, EastEnders star Shane Richie has revealed his hopes of getting David Jason to join the cast of the beloved soap, revealing as much on The One Show.

While his plans are very much in their initial stages, Richie did joke that he may take the Only Fools & Horses star out for a beer to discuss things.

Aside from his beloved role in the sitcom, Jason has of course had notable roles in Open All Hours, A Touch of Frost and The Darling Buds of May.

He last appeared on screens in David & Jay's Touring Toolshed and Car SOS.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.