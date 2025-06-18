Starring as Lela's parents are BAFTA-winning actors Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham Carter, who will star as Jerry and Eddie respectively and also serve as executive producers. Strike star Tom Burke will also feature as showman outcast Cooper.

As per the synopsis, the series has been described as a "story brimming with humour and love".

Helena Bonham Carter. Dave Benett/WireImage

It continues: "Set in a secluded canal-side caravan park deep in the luscious English countryside, its peace is irrevocably disrupted by the arrival of Lela and her 11-year-old child, both on the run, looking for refuge in this hidden world.

"It is here that a fractured family will come together, ghosts and demons will firmly be put to rest and an unexpected love is forged."

Of course, Doherty has had quite the whirlwind year already with starring roles in both Adolescence and A Thousand Blows, with the actress also best known for her role as Princess Anne in The Crown.

With Bonham Carter also starring in the Netflix royal drama as Princess Margaret, this won't be the first time the two actresses have shared the screen.

The six-part series is created, written, and directed by Blick, who is known for The Shadow Line, The English, The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising.

On the announcement of the series, Blick said: “Over the past few decades, whether through comedy, political dramas or even a western, I’ve looked to explore what television fiction can be. California Avenue is an exploration of the people who inspired me to want to do this.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, also said in a statement: "Hugo Blick has given us some of the finest television of the past three decades and it’s an honour to join forces with him alongside Bill, Helena, Erin, Tom and Drama Republic to take BBC viewers on the journey of a lifetime to 1970s California Avenue."

While we don't currently have a release date for the drama, we do know that filming is set to kick off later this summer in and around Hertfordshire.

California Avenue will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer.

