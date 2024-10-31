Speaking about the book, Jason said: "I found a book of rules in my house from 1947, and what it was, was a rule book for writers, directors, actors, you name it, from the hierarchy of the BBC that told you what you're not allowed to say because you might offend people. Cor blimey, if they were around today!"

He continued: "If you tried to follow the rule book today you wouldn't have a show at all. I think we've gone too far away from that book of rules.

"In order to not offend the audience you were given this set of rules that you had to abide by, which meant writers, actors, directors, you weren't allowed to say anything about religion or religious people, it's all there."

Only Fools And Horses. BBC

Jason continued: "The rationale being we've gone the other way. We've lost that rule book, or we've superseded it, or whatever. In order to be a working class person in television today, you use the expletives constantly, all the time.

"And some of them are pretty vulgar, in my opinion. So everybody is using that, constantly, all the time.

"And that's filtered through to everyday language, so young people today are using all the language that we were banned from saying in everyday speak.

"Well, the problem with that is that you've given up manners and you've given up respect for your fellow man, fellow woman, call it what you like.

"Because the argument was, 'But it's in common use, it's been there in Shakespeare's time'. Well, that's not good enough."

While promoting his memoir, Jason also recently said that he was "slightly upset" by the fact that playing Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses appears to be "the only thing people remember me for".

He said: "I'm delighted in one way that it has reached so many people and they've enjoyed what I’ve done with the character, but I’ve done so many other things that people seem to have forgotten about."

