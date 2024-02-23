In the episode, Jason will help with the restoration of a Datsun 240k Skyline, but with the Del Boy charm we all know and love.

"David was a special guest on an episode and I managed to persuade him to do Del Boy again, host Tim Shaw told Daily Star.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"It's a sketch that I think will surprise people. It was one of the highlights of my life. It's something I never thought would happen.

More like this

"When was the last time we saw David playing Del Boy? I can't remember. So it was absolutely surreal."

Nicholas Lyndhurst and David Jason in Only Fools and Horses. BBC/BritBox

While the actor has been on TV screens since playing Del Boy Trotter, it'll be a delight for fans to see David back in action.

Only Fools and Horses ran from 1981 to 2003 for seven seasons, originally broadcast on BBC One.

Read more:

Speaking of what it was like convincing Jason to take part in the sketch, Shaw told the publication the actor "dropped straight into it".

"The next thing he's Del Boy and he's reading a newspaper and he's selling some car parts on eBay", he explained, adding: "David was an absolute pro. He is as sharp as a razor with wits in every sense of the word."

The new series of Car SOS starts on Thursday 7th March at 8pm on National Geographic. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.