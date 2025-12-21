*Warning - contains mild spoilers for Amadeus episode 5*

Sky's new adaptation of Peter Shaffer's play Amadeus is now available to stream in full, with Will Sharpe and Paul Bettany taking on the role of Mozart and Salieri, most famously played by Tom Hulce and F Murray Abraham in Miloš Forman's 1984 film.

Given the acclaim both the play and the film have received, there was no doubt a fair amount of pressure heading into this new adaptation for Sharpe and Bettany - although it seems one scene terrified them more than the rest.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com alongside their co-star Gabrielle Creevy, Sharpe and Bettany were asked for their favourite moment from across the series, the one they are most looking forward to viewers seeing.

Sharpe responded: "I was really impressed with the sort of production value of all the set pieces, so I'm excited to see how those go down.

"We were quite terrified of the sequence in the final episode where Salieri and Amadeus finally become sort of vulnerable with each other, and how that plays out felt like something we talked about quite a bit. Because we filmed it pretty late, almost the final thing we filmed, pretty much. And a lot of it rides on whether we buy into that."

Will Sharpe as Amadeus Mozart and Paul Bettany as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus. Sky UK

Bettany added that he thinks it was indeed the last day of filming, before saying: "Yes, yeah, landing the plane, I was very nervous of that. Because I'd had lots of plans. I think if you're playing Salieri, you probably have lots of plans, and I did have lots of plans. And that was a scene that I had absolutely no idea…"

When asked by Creevy which scene they were referring to, Bettany said: "It's the scene where I come to his apartment and he is unwell. And I just didn't know how we were going to express the thing that needed to be expressed. I'm talking all around it, but there was a very complicated story to tell to get an audience to sort of understand, and I thought, 'How are we going to do this?'"

Sharpe added: "I mean, the sort of heightened version of it is that you sort of, in a magical realist way, hear the music that's in my head, and Mozart sort of gives you access to the sort of divine or something, fleetingly.

"Alice [Seabright] the director of that episode handled it really brilliantly, where we sort of experimented with some of those ideas, but in the end it was just two guys being honest with each other. And in the end, it just became more about that, and anything else that was happening was sort of in support of just that very human story."

As well as Sharpe, Bettany and Creevy, the series, which charts the rivalry between composers Mozart and Salieri in 18th-century Vienna, also stars Rory Kinnear, Lucy Cohu and Jonathan Aris.

