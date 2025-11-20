England cricket fans will be scared to wake up on Friday morning following the all-important opening sessions of the Ashes 2025/26 series.

Ad

"Set the tone" will be whirring around more than a few minds as England aim to make a cool, collected start to life in a red-hot Perth atmosphere.

Of course, Rory Burns set the tone down under in 2021, it's just a shame he was gone for a golden duck on the very first ball of a series England lost 4-0.

The action commences on the western edge of Australia before crossing to the populous east coast, and we're on hand to guide you through all the action.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details ahead of the next Ashes Test match in 2025/26.

All UK time and dates.

The 1st Test of the Ashes 2025/26 series begins at 2:20am on Friday 21st November 2025.

It will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The Ashes 2025/26 TV and live stream coverage

The Ashes will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also watch the series on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract. Or access TNT Sports via discovery+ on Amazon Prime Video and stream directly to your smart TV.

Regular subscribers can stream every ball on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.