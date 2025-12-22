As of 2025, there are 20 Taskmaster champions roaming the UK, all of whom revel in the prestige of owning the coveted golden trophy that looks ever so slightly like the Taskmaster himself, Greg Davies.

However, there are just three who can also claim to be Champions of Champions, and there will soon be a fourth.

Tonight (22nd December), the five most recent victors go head-to-head in a one-off epic battle to see who is the best at generally being rather brilliant.

So, who are the comics taking part? Read on to learn more about the cast of Taskmaster Champion of Champions 2025.

Taskmaster Champion of Champions 2025 cast

Andy Zaltzman

John Robins

Maisie Adam

Mathew Baynton

Sam Campbell

Scroll on to learn more about each cast member.

Andy Zaltzman

Andy Zaltzman. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 51

Job: Comedian

Andy Zaltzman is a comedian, best known for his comedy work across politics and sport.

Zaltzman first started his comedy career in 1999, after performing at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and was a finalist in the So You Think You're Funny new act competition.

In the following years, Zaltzman began forming his own shows, including Andy Zaltzman versus the Dog of Doom, John Oliver and Andy Zaltzman Issue a List of Demands and Await Your Response with Interest and Andy Zaltzman: Satirist for Hire.

His comedy work has also made its way to radio and TV, having appeared as a guest star on Russell Howard's Good News Extra and won Celebrity Mastermind - with his specialist subject being French sculptor Auguste Rodin.

He appeared on Taskmaster in 2024.

John Robins

John Robins. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 43

Job: Comedian and radio presenter

Instagram: @nomadic_revery

John Robins is a stand-up comedian, radio presenter and podcaster, who has been performing comedy for two decades.

Like many comedians, Robins competed in the So You Think You're Funny competition for new and emerging talent at the 2005 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and has gone on to become a regular at the Scottish comedy festival.

In 2017, he won the Edinburgh Comedy Awards' top prize of Best Comedy Show – shared with Hannah Gadsby's Nanette – for his show The Darkness of Robins, a candid reflection on the breakdown of his long-term relationship with fellow stand-up Sara Pascoe.

He appeared on Taskmaster in 2024.

Maisie Adam

Maisie Adam. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 31

Instagram: @maisieadam

Job: Comedian

Maisie Adam is a stand-up comedian, who many will recognise from her appearances on Mock the Week, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and A League of Their Own.

Her other TV appearances include Celebrity MasterMind, Tipping Point and soon, season 2 of Last One Laughing UK on Prime Video in 2026.

Her stand-up special Appraisal is available to watch on Sky and NOW, and she co-hosts women's football podcast Big Kick Energy with Suzi Ruffell.

She appeared on Taskmaster in 2025.

Mathew Baynton

Mathew Baynton. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 45

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @matbaynton

Mathew Baynton is an actor part of the Them There collective, who has famously worked on and co-created Horrible Histories, Yonderland and, more recently, Ghosts.

He has also appeared in the likes of Gavin & Stacey, Wonka and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

He appeared on Taskmaster in 2025.

Sam Campbell

Sam Campbell. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @mcdonaldscomedy

Sam Campbell is a comedian from Australia, who first achieved fame in his home country as a stand-up and internet sketch comic, quickly garnering critical praise and developing a devoted fan following.

He won Best Newcomer and Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

He has since relocated to the UK, and in 2022 he picked up the top prize at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards for his Fringe show.

He is set to appear alongside Maisie Adam in Last One Laughing, coming to Prime Video in 2026.

He appeared on Taskmaster in 2023.

Taskmaster Champion of Champions airs on Monday 22nd December 2025 at 9pm on Channel 4.

