Major season 5 spoilers ahead.

Season 5 of Emily in Paris has just arrived – but we're already desperate to know what happens next...

Does Emily go to Greece? Does Mindy cancel the wedding?

As we wait with bated breath to hear if the long-running series will be renewed for another outing, it seems that an announcement could be imminent.

Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos seemed to hint that the show would come back for a sixth season when he announced a list of returning series for 2026, which included Emily in Paris.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it’s another positive sign that Emily’s story might not be over, especially after that season five finale.

Creator Darren Star has left plenty of threads left to unravel. Emily has a decision to make about her romantic future, as does Mindy — who arguably has an even more complicated situation this season. Gabriel and Alfie have made their decision and feelings clear, but who will they end up with?

As we ruminate over all the potential futures for our favourite Americans in Paris, here’s everything we know so far about season six.

Has Emily in Paris been renewed for season 6?

As of yet, there's been no official announcement from Netflix – but a renewal seems likely given those recent comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

When could a potential Emily in Paris season 6 be released?

To date, there’s no confirmed release date for the sixth season of the series, but if the past seasons are anything to go by then a 2026 release seems likely.

Season 4 debuted back in August 2024, while season 5 has just landed on Netflix in December 2025. Fingers crossed this means fans of the show won’t have too long to wait to find out what happens next in Emily’s story.

Who could return for a potential Emily in Paris season 6?

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen. Caroline Dubois/Netflix. Caroline Dubois/Netflix

As season 5 ends, it seems that the majority of the main cast would return for another outing such as Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo and Lucien Laviscount.

Newcomer Minnie Driver, as Princess Jane, has also cemented herself within Sylvie’s company, as a co-head after making a large investment. It seems safe to assume that she’ll return next season to provide more conflict and headaches for Emily.

Though, we might see less of the extended Italian cast, as the main events of the season move back towards Paris.

Sylvie makes the decision to close the Rome office and relocate the whole team back to Paris to focus on rebuilding relationships with their existing clients.

While their Italian summer is over, there’s scope for more European travel in season six, which could introduce more characters into the main cast.

Though nothing has been confirmed yet, it seems likely that the majority of long-running characters will return for season six such as:

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Paul Forman as Nico

Arnaud Binard as Laurent G

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

What could a potential Emily in Paris season 6 be about?

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel. Caroline Dubois/Netflix Caroline Dubois/Netflix

There’s no synopsis for season six yet, but it’s safe to assume that it would pick up at the end of season five with the potential of a new adventure for Emily in Greece.

After an emotional break up with Marcello, Emily decides to stay in Paris, as she’s built a life there. Word travels quickly that Emily is back for good - thanks to Sylvie’s input, as she messages Gabriel to let him know that Emily is back in the city.

Conveniently, Gabriel has a few weeks break from his lavish new gig as a private chef on a yacht and doesn’t hesitate to send Emily a postcard and invite her to Greece. Could this be the start of their relationship again? Or will she turn him down?

Meanwhile, Mindy is also left in the middle of an awkward love triangle. After trying to move on from her brief affair with Alfie, Nico and Mindy grow closer and when they’re in Rome he even proposes on a gondola.

When she returns to Paris, giddy with the thought of planning a bachelorette more than a wedding, Mindy and Emily bump into Alfie and he tells her she’s making a big mistake. Will Mindy stay with Nico, even though it’s clear she still has feelings for Alfie? Or will she follow her heart? Only time will tell.

When could the trailer for a potential Emily in Paris season 6 be released?

If the show is scheduled for a 2026 release, as anticipated, we might not have to wait too long for the trailer.

The official trailer will likely arrive in the month leading up to the premiere, but we might get a teaser trailer or some first look pictures before then.

