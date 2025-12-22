Chris Clenshaw has revealed that the EastEnders 40th anniversary episodes could have looked very different.

Ad

Speaking on the EastEnders podcast Albert Square After Dark, former EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw reflected on his award-winning run on the BBC One soap from 2022 to 2025. Clenshaw stepped down from the role in June this year.

In the conversation, Clenshaw reflected on the blockbuster 40th anniversary episodes in February, which saw an explosion rip through the Queen Vic and kill two major characters.

Clenshaw revealed: "We talked about the tube coming off the track – it would be brilliant, but we couldn’t make it work for various reasons. But I love the Vic, it’s the heart of the show."

He also spoke again about the decision to kill off the beloved Martin Fowler (James Bye), who died after saving the life of his true love and ex-wife, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

James Bye as Martin Fowler and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in the 40th anniversary episodes. BBC/Jack Barnes

"Martin was the first person born on the show – you have to kill someone who you care about," noted Clenshaw. "We wanted people’s hearts to go out for him because we’ve been on that journey with him for forty years. There’s a sense of poetry about that."

Of course, Lacey Turner gave a standout performance in the live episode, and had only recently given birth to her third child weeks before. However, the actress's pregnancy certainly created the potential for logistical issues.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Clenshaw recalled: "I remember when Lacey told me she was pregnant, I apparently went white… We did have a backup plan, which wouldn’t have been as good, and we had to shoot a different ending. It was January, and we were getting a bit nervous because we would have had to start rehearsing different scripts, and then we finally got a text from Lacey saying, “She’s here!” and we all breathed a huge sigh of relief."

Of course, another memorable moment from the live episode was when we learned the results of an audience vote for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to choose between the men in her life: ex-husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara). In the end, fans chose for Denise to reunite with Jack, but how did Clenshaw feel about it?

We decided who Denise ended up with - and we chose Jack! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I think the audience chose love, not lust," concluded Clenshaw. "I think it may have been a different result if Priya [Nandra-Hart, Ravi's ex] hadn’t been in the picture. "Looking back, I am pleased it went to Jack, actually."

We'll have to wait and see if Jack and Denise can stay happy...

Meanwhile, current executive producer Ben Wadey has been teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Christmas episodes.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.