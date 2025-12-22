❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Former EastEnders boss reveals a very different disaster was considered for 40th anniversary episodes
There was the potential for a very different anniversary disaster.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Monday, 22 December 2025 at 3:42 pm
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad