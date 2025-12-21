This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

How will you be spending Christmas Day this year?

At my son Tom’s, with his wife Sarah and their family. I bring the turkey – I have it ready by 11am and then I wrap it in foil, old clean towels and a sleeping bag without a zip, and put it in the boot of the car for the drive to my son’s house. It stays piping hot and the meat is rested, even after four or five hours, because of the bulk of the thing.

Sarah’s mother will bake the Christmas cake and her father will do a topical quiz with pictures, all about what has happened during the year. After the King’s Christmas message at 3pm we will all go for a walk, with torches for the way back because it will be dark by then.

What do you remember about Christmas as a child?

Stockings – they were full of lots of little things, like playing cards, pencils and notebooks and a tangerine in the toe. Each gift was wrapped up by our mother, as a surprise. I received the present I treasured most when I was about eight. Our house was very cold and I always wanted a pair of gloves with a fur trim. I was so excited to get them.

Do you have any dos and don’ts for Christmas dinner?

I always use fresh herbs for the stuffing. I don’t like packet stuffing because the dry herbs are too strong. I make an open dish of apricots and chestnuts for vegetarians, it’s delicious. To give Christmas cake a difference from the pudding, I make it on the lighter side and fill it with apricots soaked in brandy.

A Mary Berry Christmas. BBC/Sidney Street Productions for Darlow Smithson Productions/Banijay UK/Richard Hill

Do you approve of culinary shortcuts?

Oh, yes. People don’t always grate their own cheese, do they? They might buy a packet of ready-grated mature cheddar, which is fine. Early on in my television career [in the 1970s], most women were not working. They were at home, looking after their children. Nowadays most work and still enjoy cooking, but don’t have much time. So, shortcuts are very handy.

You have some celebrities helping you in the kitchen this Christmas?

Yes, athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Alison Steadman and Zoe Ball. We explore festive dishes and traditions. With Zoe, I chose a lovely 20ft-high tree from the Windsor Estate to go outside St Paul’s Cathedral. An honour!

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

You’ve celebrated a milestone birthday this year, turning 90. What are the best aspects of getting older?

You have more time to think. You can go at a slightly slower pace and people don’t mind. You can do the things you had no time to do in the past, like learning croquet or visiting a local museum. I have time to take my grandchildren to a pantomime or the Christmas markets – things I wouldn’t have had time to do before.

What are your resolutions for the coming year?

This year, I have a resolution to go through all my Christmas cards and if a friend has put in a special message, I’ll give them a call.

What makes this time of year magical for you?

Having the whole family together. Everyone is here, and we are complete.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here .

A Mary Berry Christmas is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.