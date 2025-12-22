Since 1993, Channel 4 has broadcast its Alternative Christmas Message, serving as a substitute to the monarch's annual televised address to the nation.

In previous years, the alternative message has been delivered by actor and comedian Stephen Fry, whistle-blower Edward Snowden and just last year, comedian Chris McCausland.

This year, the message comes at the end of a year when US politics has featured heavily in news and current affairs programming across Channel 4 and other UK broadcasters.

Who is delivering Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message?

Jimmy Kimmel. Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel is to give Channel 4's annual Alternative Christmas Message this year, as the US chat show host reflects on the past few months.

Best known for presenting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the presenter was taken off air in September following comments he made following the murder of Charlie Kirk, leading to widespread protest and debate in the USA about freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Disney, which owns the broadcast network that airs Jimmy Kimmel Live!, said the programme was suspended because it "felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive".

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," Disney said in a statement upon reinstating the show.

In a "deeply personal and characteristically jovial address", Kimmel will say during the alternative Christmas message: "From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year."

The Alternative Christmas Message airs on Thursday 25th December at 5:45pm on Channel 4.

