The Beyond Paradise Christmas special was full of surprises, from Martha's secret wedding plans to Mr Selwyn Patterson (!) making an appearance to fulfil his best-man duties for Humphrey.

Following his decision not to accept his job back in the Death in Paradise season 14 finale, he took an impromptu trip to Shipton Abbott to watch his old colleague marry the love of his life – just one of the many things he was able to do with all that free time.

But the festive special may have hinted at what's in store for Selwyn, who received a phone call from DI Mervin Wilson while the wedding reception was in full swing.

Don Warrington and the rest of the Death in Paradise cast haven't given anything away about Selwyn's involvement in future episodes, but it's hard to imagine we've seen the last of him — especially given the synopsis, which teases: "The team will need all the help they can get to solve this baffling case. Perhaps an old colleague spending Christmas in the UK can be tempted to lend a hand."

But what of his future beyond that? Could he decide to rejoin Saint Marie PD as commissioner?

"He's one of only two people left on the show who are true originals – Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine, and Don," said Marshall. "And although it's had many cast changes over the years, it's always survived.

"However those are your bastions, those are your true linchpins, so I think it would survive [if Don was to leave], but would it be any good? Nah!"

But if the Death in Paradise Christmas special really is to be his last case, he's got one hell of a job on his hands.

Shantol Jackson as Naomi Thomas, Shaquille Ali-Yebuah as Sebastian Rose and Don Gilet as Mervin Wilson. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philippe Virapin

"The office Christmas party of a lifetime takes a dark turn when four co-workers wake up with the hangover from hell to find a stranger shot dead in the pool of their villa," reads the synopsis.

"DI Mervin Wilson and the team identify the murder weapon, but they're left baffled after discovering that it was locked in a drawer when the shooting took place... thousands of miles away from the crime scene - in Swindon!

"How is that possible? And why did the victim have the name of one of Santa's reindeer inked on his palm?"

So, will Selwyn be the one to crack the case – and could it reignite his passion for the job?

But it's not just work that takes centre stage in the Christmas special...

"Months back, Mervin reached out to his newly discovered brother but still hasn't received a response," the logline continues.

"Can he resolve his family situation and get into the festive spirit for the sake of his team and the island?"

The 2025 Death in Paradise Christmas special airs on 28th December at 8:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

