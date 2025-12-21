❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Beyond Paradise teases Selwyn's future as Kris Marshall says DIP isn't "any good" without him
The ex-commissioner made an unexpected cameo in the Beyond Paradise Christmas special.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Sunday, 21 December 2025 at 10:45 pm
Ad
Ad
Don't miss the Radio Times Christmas issue – out now!
Enjoy festive fun with Shaun & Gromit in our Christmas double issue – pick up your 14-day guide to the best TV, streaming, film, radio & podcasts.
Find out more
Ad