Ahead of Beyond Paradise season 4, we're heading back to Shipton Abbot for another Christmas Special – and it looks like Humphrey and Martha are finally going to get married, if the first-look photos are anything to go by.

"Of course they've had their ups and downs through everything, but they are very bonded, and I think people enjoy seeing that sort of relationship," Sally Bretton previously told RadioTimes.com when asked what fans love so much about their relationship.

"I think it's comforting, and Humphrey is such a warm and lovable character that I don't think people like seeing him in distress."

Marshall went on to say that "they're quite unique in terms of a main protagonist couple who don't have these massive indiscretions and dramas between them".

"They're just a good couple to spend time with," he added. "They're both quite quirky, they're both quite flawed in that they're not [of the] Instagram generation, they're not glossy, they're just a really warm, friendly couple who love each other implicitly.

"And I think that's quite unique for what is ostensibly a drama, to not have that drama and to still be fun to spend time with them. I think that's a real feather in our cap."

But what else can you expect from the Beyond Paradise Christmas special? And when can you watch it?

Read on for everything you need to know about this year's festive episode.

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on 21st December at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025 cast: Who stars?

The confirmed returning cast is as follows:

Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd

Felicity Montagu as Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber as Archie Hughes

Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams

And the confirmed guest cast is as follows:

Adrian Edmondson (Alien: Earth)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Jonny Weldon (One Day)

Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025 plot: What will happen?

Humphrey and the team are rushed off their feet when they're confronted by a mystery man who is found holding a photo of Humphrey, with no memory.

The synopsis continues: "At the same time, with the help of Anne, Zoe and a special guest, Martha races to pull off her secret plan while Kelby tries to help a mystery man trapped inside his snowman costume.

"But with an influx of unexpected visitors, a slew of holiday crimes to crack, and a heartwarming reunion on the line, can the team juggle it all and still be ready for a life-changing reveal?"

Is there a trailer for the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2025?

Not yet. As soon as it arrives, we'll pop it right here.

