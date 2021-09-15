Are you the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing fan? Take our quiz to find out!

We now know the names of all the celebrities who will be competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and now all we need to do is twiddle our thumbs while we wait for them to hit the dance floor. And it is all change for the dancing show this year with new dancers, a change in the judges and the first all-male partnership.

New pro dancers have been confirmed this year and the longest-serving one is leaving his fellow dancers behind to sit behind the judging desk full time – good luck, Anton and we hope to see you back in some form, Bruno! While Bruno is missing once again, he is not the only thing not making a reappearance as it has been confirmed that the show will not be returning to Blackpool again this year after being forced to miss it in 2020 due to one of the many COVID restrictions.

As for the celebs this year, stars line dup to take part include EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Former rugby player and broadcaster Ugo Monye, Chef and social media star Tilly Ramsay, BBC Breakfast Presenter Dan Walker and chef John Whaite who will be making history by being part of the first same-sex male pairing.

But enough about this year, let’s cast our eyes to the past with a series of questions that only the most ardent of Strictly Come Dancing fans will be able to answer – and a couple of easier ones in there so everyone should at least get a couple of right answers.

So how much do you really know about the dancing competition that is fast approaching its 20th anniversary? Do you know who has given the most 10’s over the years, we assume you know who has given the most 1’s and it will be no surprise to learn it was Craig, but how many has he given?

Take our quiz below to find out if you truly are the King or Queen of Strictly Come Dancing knowledge. Are you clued up enough to score a perfect 15/15?

Strictly Come Dancing returns this month. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.