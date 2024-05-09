The half hour story features Shearsmith and Pemberton, the latter taking on a drag persona, alongside guests including Happy Valley's Siobhan Finneran, Psychoville's Mark Bonnar and former Stars in Their Eyes presenter Matthew Kelly.

For an overview of the full cast of Inside No. 9 season 9 (so far), read on – and do check back, as this page will be updated weekly as episode details are unveiled.

Inside No. 9 season 9 cast

Episode 1: Boo to a Goose

Reece Shearsmith plays Gerry

Reece Shearsmith as Gerry and Siobhan Finneran as Edith in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Gerry? Gerry is a man returning home after a theatre show with his wife, Edith.

What else has Reece Shearsmith been in? Shearsmith is known for his earlier collaborations with Steve Pemberton on Psychoville and The League of Gentlemen. In addition, he has featured in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Saltburn, Foundation and, most, recently Netflix's 3 Body Problem (where he portrayed Alan Turing).

Steve Pemberton plays Wilma

Inside No. 9 season 9. James Stack

Who is Wilma? Wilma is a drag queen on a night out.

What else has Steve Pemberton been in? Besides Inside No. 9, Psychoville and The League of Gentlemen, the actor and screenwriter is well known for Benidorm, Whitechapel, Happy Valley and Doctor Who. He also competed as himself on the 17th season of comedic challenge show Taskmaster.

Matthew Kelly plays Harold

Matthew Kelly stars in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Harold? Harold is a homeless man.

What else has Matthew Kelly been in? Kelly became a household name in the '90s for presenting talent show Stars in Their Eyes. He is also an actor, with many stage credits to his name.

Susan Wokoma plays Cleo

Steve Pemberton and Susan Wokoma in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Cleo? Cleo is Wilma's friend.

What else has Susan Wokoma been in? Wokoma is best known for her comedy work, including such acclaimed titles as Chewing Gum, Year of the Rabbit, Cheaters and Peacock. She also plays Edith in Netflix's Enola Holmes films and is another former Taskmaster contestant.

Philippa Dunne plays Elena

Philippa Dunne plays Elena in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Elena? Elena is a nurse.

What else has Philippa Dunne been in? Dunne is an established comic talent with credits in BBC hit Motherland and Channel 4's Derry Girls. She has also taken more dramatic roles in This is Going to Hurt, The Woman in the Wall and Bodies.

Siobhan Finneran plays Edith

Siobhan Finneran in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Edith? Edith is Gerry's wife.

What else has Siobhan Finneran been in? Finneran is rarely far from our screens and has starred in some hugely popular dramas, including Downton Abbey, Happy Valley, The Stranger and Time. She also currently stars in Sophie Willan's acclaimed comedy-drama Alma's Not Normal.

Charlie Cooper plays Mossy

Charlie Cooper stars in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Mossy? Mossy is a homeless man.

What else has Charlie Cooper been in? Cooper is, of course, best known for co-creating and starring in BBC Three sitcom This Country. He's also known for Steve Coogan film Greed, murder mystery See How They Run and Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats.

Mark Bonnar plays Raymond

Mark Bonnar stars in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Raymond? Raymond is another passenger on the train.

What else has Mark Bonnar been in? Bonnar has recently concluded an acclaimed run on BBC Scotland drama Guilt. His other credits include Prime Video's The Rig, as well as BBC One dramas World on Fire, Murder is Easy and Line of Duty. Bonnar previously worked with Shearsmith and Pemberton on their cult series Psychoville.

Joel Fry plays Finn

Joel Fry stars in Inside No. 9. BBC Studios/James Stack

Who is Finn? Finn is another passenger on the train.

What else has Joel Fry been in? Fry is known for playing Hizdahr zo Loraq in epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones and Frenchie in the recently cancelled pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. He rose to stardom in the comedy genre, playing key roles in Sky sitcom Trollied and ITV hit Plebs.

Inside No. 9 airs Tuesdays at 10pm on BBC Two. Catch up on iPlayer.

