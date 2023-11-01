Now available to pre-order in the UK, the iMacs are some of Apple’s sleekest and most powerful products yet. With processing, graphics and design all given an upgrade, it’s frightening how advanced this new all-in-one computer is.

To help you understand what these new devices can do, we’ve put together this handy guide, featuring all the specifications, design features and price information you need to know before deciding whether or not to buy.

So without further ado, here’s a look at the new Apple iMac.

The Apple iMac is available for pre-order from Monday 30th October, with shipping starting from next week.

The device will be available to buy outright from Tuesday 7th November.

Apple iMac UK price

There are three models of the iMac available to buy.

The cheapest is the iMac with an 8-core GPU; this version comes with 256GB of storage but is only available in four of the seven colours: Blue, Green, Pink and Silver. It has a starting price of £1,399 or £61.25 per month for 24 months, however this is on the proviso you don’t wish to add extra features or software.

The next model is still 256GB but comes in all seven colours and has a 10-core GPU. This one is on sale for a minimum of £1,599 or £70 a month.

Lastly, the 512GB model, with a 10-core GPU in all colours, starts at £1,799 or £78.76 a month.

Apple iMac design: What does this all-in-one computer look like?

The Apple iMac has a massive 24-inch Retina Display, with a 4.5K resolution and 11.3 million pixels to deliver that ultra clear image.

Behind the screen the device also boasts four lightning ports and a power connector that attaches via magnets – which happens to be the same colour as the monitor.

It’s also Apple’s thinnest and lightest iMac yet, at just 11.5mm and less than 5 kilos. The whole screen sits on a matching flexible stand and comes with a touch ID Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse (their words not ours).

Then there’s the colour…

What colours does the iMac come in?

The new iMac’s come in seven eye-wateringly bright colours which you can match to any home office design. You can pick from: Blue, Pink, Green, Yellow, Silver, Orange, or Purple, and don’t forget that you’ll receive a matching power cable, keyboard, and mouse with it.

Apple iMac specifications: What’s new about the device?

The biggest takeaway from this iMac is that it’s smoother and faster thanks to the new M3 chip. This new processor makes the computer up to 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch iMac model 3 and up to 2.5x faster when compared to the most popular 27-inch iMac models.

When using the search engine Safari, you should find it runs up to 30 per cent faster and, for gamers, there’s up to 50 per cent faster frame rates.

Aside from speed, the iMac has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system which makes the audio fill the room.

Where to buy the new Apple iMac in the UK

The Apple iMac is available to pre-order now, after being launched on Monday 30th October. You can find the device on the Apple website, but it is also likely to go onto other retailers after general sale begins on Tuesday 7th November.

You can also buy the previous iMac’s from some of the retailers below.

