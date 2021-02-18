Save big with these data-filled SIM-only deals from Vodafone

Finding a SIM-only contract with enough data that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is a delicate balance. And if your contract is coming to an end in the next couple of months, you’ve probably been scouring the internet looking for the best possible deal.

Advertisement

Fortunately, your search might be up as Mobiles.co.uk is offering a range of Vodafone 12-month contracts at pretty low prices.

A SIM-only contract is a great option for anyone who isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to their phone but is looking for more data at a better price.

Save £90 on this Vodafone SIM-only offer

If you eat through your data like nobody’s business, the 100GB SIM-only deal is for you. For £12.50 a month (after cashback), you can make full use of unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 100GB of data.

Get this Vodafone SIM-only deal now.

If you’re not sure you’re capable of powering through that much data, Mobiles.co.uk also has some cheaper deals, all with shorter 12-month contracts.

For a good chunk of data still, there’s this 60GB Vodafone deal for just £11.50 a month (after cashback), or for even less, you can pay just £10 for 15GB of data.

Mobiles.co.uk isn’t your only option either, as Carphone Warehouse is currently offering an iD Mobile SIM-only deal for just £6 a month.

This a great option if you’re still working from home and less reliant on your mobile data. It still has the benefits of unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a decent 4GB of data.

Like the others, the contract is only 12 months, so you don’t have to wait too long if you decide you fancy a little more data.

There’s no knowing when these deals might run out, so you may want to act sooner rather than later if you fancy taking them up on this offer.

Advertisement

For the latest tech news, guides and deals, check out the technology section. Also looking for great offers on broadband? Compare the best broadband deals.