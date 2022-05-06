Get SMARTY's spring limited-time SIM deal — 100GB for £12

That's absolutely fantastic value. If you've got an unlocked handset and you're looking to change your deal then this could be one worth jumping on.

Available now, SMARTY is offering 100GB of 5G data for just £12.

For comparison, SMARTY's key competitor GiffGaff — who also offers some very good prices on SIM-only deals — is currently charging £20 per month for their 'Golden Goodybag', which packs 100GB of data and is the equivalent deal. Over the course of a year that makes the Smarty deal £96 cheaper.

SMARTY is currently offering 30GB for £10 too if you want to trim that phone bill a little bit more. Again, this beats the equivalent offering from GiffGaff at the time of writing, who are offering 15GB for £10.

Both of these plans include unlimited calls and texts, 'superfast 5G' and EU roaming.

But why go for a SIM-only deal rather than a contract?

One of the main advantages is flexibility. You can upgrade your phone whenever you want, rather than when the network determines. Plus, if you already have an unlocked handset then you can take on a SIM-only deal and pay month-by-month, rather than being tied into a lengthy contract. If you change your mind and want to go elsewhere, or you find that the network doesn't provide the service you wanted, then you can cancel and find another deal.

While traditional phone-and-SIM contracts can jump up in price without giving you the option to leave, SIM-only plans like these from SMARTY are much more flexible and won't surprise you with unwanted price hikes.

Choosing a SIM-only deal is also a more environmentally friendly option, in that you can stick with your old phone rather than discarding it for a new one.

The downside of a SIM-only deal is that you'll have to source the handset yourself and it will have to be unlocked. Generally, if you buy a phone on a contract from a network it will be 'locked' to that network and not able to function using SIM cards from other networks. So, you'll need to buy a phone that is 'unlocked' in order to use a SIM-only plan. However, it's also possible to get locked phones unlocked.

