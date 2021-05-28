The Radio Times logo
  4. Best Spring bank holiday TV and tech deals from Currys, Very and other big retailers
Best Spring bank holiday TV and tech deals from Currys, Very and other big retailers

Stores have discounted a variety of tech goodies, including TVs, smartphones and headphones. Here's some of the best deals announced for the bank holiday weekend.

Bank Holiday Deals

Published:

The bank holiday weekend isn’t just a chance to catch up with friends and family, but also an opportunity to pick up some great tech deals.

Smartphones, TVs, tablets and headphones are only some of the tech products now discounted by retailers including Currys/PC World, Very, AO, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon, with the offers made available both in-store and online.

We here at RadioTimes.com have scoured each of the lists to bring you some of the best deals happening this Spring bank holiday weekend.

Currys announced that it’s offering savings of up to 60% across a variety of big brands – including Apple, Beats, Samsung and LG – and categories such as TV, computing, smart home, computing and white goods. AO confirmed deals on hundreds of its products including TV’s, laptops, appliances and gadgets.

Bank holidays are a great time to snap up a bargain, alongside major deals events such as Black Friday. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is likely to be the next shopping event as it usually takes place in June or July and sees hefty discounts for members.

Are you still on the hunt for discounts? Check out our pages for the best Google Home deals, best Amazon Echo deals and the best smart TV deals this month.

Jump to:

Bank holiday TV deals

Top deal: LG OLED55 A16LA 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV from Currys

Now: £999 (Was £1,499 | Save £500).

LG A1 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV
LG A1 55 inch 4K Smart OLED TV

LG is widely-known as a top TV maker and this 55-inch (4K) OLED comes with voice assistant features built-in, along with HDR10 and smart TV functionality, including streaming apps such as Netflix, catch-up channels and also Freeview HD.

More bank holiday TV deals:

More affordable TV deals:

It’s also worth knowing that Currys is running a campaign to win back the cost of your TV ahead of Euro 2020. The offer is valid on a number of big brand TVs and you reportedly have a one in 20 chance of winning back your spend!

Bank holiday smartphone deals

Top deal: Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) from Currys

Now: £724 (Was £799 | Save £75)

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 12, retails from £799 but there’s a chance to get £75 off if you fancy buying the handset upfront. Check out our full iPhone 12 review, which comes with 5G connectivity and a stunning OLED screen.

iPhone 12 currys
The iPhone 12 comes in a variety of colours.

More bank holiday smartphone deals:

Bank holiday tablet deals

Top deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Android Tablet from Amazon

Now: £699 (RRP:£799.00 | Save: £100)

Samsung S7 Plus
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Amazon, while not explicitly labelling the offer as related to the Spring bank holiday, joins other retailers and has a cracking offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. This tablet impressed our expert reviewer, who called it dazzling in both performance and design with a standout AMOLED display, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ review. You can now save £100.

Bank holiday headphones deals

Top deal: Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Currys

Now: £169 (Was £299 | Save £130)

Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones
Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones

These wireless over-ear headphones come with noise cancellation, which is perfect if you are traveling this bank holiday. The branded cans have on-ear controls to take calls, control music or use Siri without having to reach for your smartphone.

More bank holiday headphones deals:

Not sure which deal to choose? Read our Apple AirPods Pro review and Jabra Elite 75T review.

Bank holiday sound bar deals

Top deal: Samsung HW-T550/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar from Currys

Now: £189 (Was £299 | Save £110)

Samsung HWT550 soundbar
Samsung HWT550 soundbar

More bank holiday soundbar deals

For the latest news, reviews and buyer’s guides, such as our which TV to buy guide and our best iPhone round-up, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.

