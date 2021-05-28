Best Spring bank holiday TV and tech deals from Currys, Very and other big retailers
Stores have discounted a variety of tech goodies, including TVs, smartphones and headphones. Here's some of the best deals announced for the bank holiday weekend.
The bank holiday weekend isn’t just a chance to catch up with friends and family, but also an opportunity to pick up some great tech deals.
Smartphones, TVs, tablets and headphones are only some of the tech products now discounted by retailers including Currys/PC World, Very, AO, Carphone Warehouse and Amazon, with the offers made available both in-store and online.
We here at RadioTimes.com have scoured each of the lists to bring you some of the best deals happening this Spring bank holiday weekend.
Currys announced that it’s offering savings of up to 60% across a variety of big brands – including Apple, Beats, Samsung and LG – and categories such as TV, computing, smart home, computing and white goods. AO confirmed deals on hundreds of its products including TV’s, laptops, appliances and gadgets.
Bank holidays are a great time to snap up a bargain, alongside major deals events such as Black Friday. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is likely to be the next shopping event as it usually takes place in June or July and sees hefty discounts for members.
Jump to:
- Bank holiday TV deals
- Bank holiday smartphone deals
- Bank holiday tablet deals
- Bank holiday headphones deals
- Bank holiday sound bar deals
Bank holiday TV deals
Top deal: LG OLED55 A16LA 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV from Currys
Now: £999 (Was £1,499 | Save £500).
LG is widely-known as a top TV maker and this 55-inch (4K) OLED comes with voice assistant features built-in, along with HDR10 and smart TV functionality, including streaming apps such as Netflix, catch-up channels and also Freeview HD.
More bank holiday TV deals:
- Currys: PANASONIC TX-55HZ980B 55-inch OLED Now: £999 (Was £1,199 | Save £200)
- Currys: PHILIPS 55PUS9435/12 55-inch LED Now: £899 (Was £1,199 | Save £300)
- Very: Samsung QE55Q60T 55-inch QLED Now £599 (Was £1,199 | Save £600)
- Very: Samsung UE65TU8500 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Now: £739 (Was £1299 | Save £560)
- Very: Sony BRAVIA KE55XH81 55-inch Smart TV Now: £679 (Was £999 | Save £320)
More affordable TV deals:
- Currys: PHILIPS 43PUS8555/12 43-inch 4K LED Now: £449 (Was £549 | Save £100)
- Currys: LG 43 NANO756PA 43-inch 4K LED Now: £429 (Was £549 | Save £120)
- Currys: HISENSE 50A7300FTUK 50-inch 4K LED Now: £349 (Was £399 | Save £50)
It’s also worth knowing that Currys is running a campaign to win back the cost of your TV ahead of Euro 2020. The offer is valid on a number of big brand TVs and you reportedly have a one in 20 chance of winning back your spend!
Bank holiday smartphone deals
Top deal: Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) from Currys
Now: £724 (Was £799 | Save £75)
Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 12, retails from £799 but there’s a chance to get £75 off if you fancy buying the handset upfront. Check out our full iPhone 12 review, which comes with 5G connectivity and a stunning OLED screen.
More bank holiday smartphone deals:
- Currys: Google Pixel 4a 128 GB Now: £299 (Was £349 | Save £50)
- Currys: OPPO Find X3 Neo 256 GB £599.99 (Was £699.99 | Save £100)
- Very: Huawei P40 Pro 5G Now: £899.99 (Was £799.99 | Save £100)
- Very: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 64GB Now: £119 (Was £179 | Save £60)
- Very: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G FE 128GB Now: £599 (Was £699 | Save £100)
Bank holiday tablet deals
Top deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi Android Tablet from Amazon
Now: £699 (RRP:£799.00 | Save: £100)
Amazon, while not explicitly labelling the offer as related to the Spring bank holiday, joins other retailers and has a cracking offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. This tablet impressed our expert reviewer, who called it dazzling in both performance and design with a standout AMOLED display, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ review. You can now save £100.
Bank holiday headphones deals
Top deal: Beats Studio 3 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Currys
Now: £169 (Was £299 | Save £130)
These wireless over-ear headphones come with noise cancellation, which is perfect if you are traveling this bank holiday. The branded cans have on-ear controls to take calls, control music or use Siri without having to reach for your smartphone.
More bank holiday headphones deals:
- Very: Apple AirPods Pro Now: £189.97 (Was £249 | Save £59.03)
- Currys: Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-cancelling Now: £299 (Was £349 | Save £50)
- Currys: Huawei FreeBuds 3i Now: £54.99 (Was £79.99 | Save £25)
- Currys: Jabra Elite 75T Earphones Now: £129 (Was £149 | Save £20)
- Very: Beats by Dr Dre, Powerbeats Pro Now: £149 (Was £219 | Save £70)
Not sure which deal to choose? Read our Apple AirPods Pro review and Jabra Elite 75T review.
Bank holiday sound bar deals
Top deal: Samsung HW-T550/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar from Currys
Now: £189 (Was £299 | Save £110)
More bank holiday soundbar deals
- Currys: LG SN11 7.1.4 Wireless Sound Bar Now £799 (Was £1,499 | Save £700)
- Currys: LG SL8YG 3.1.2 Wireless Sound Bar £399 (Was £599 | Save £200)
- Currys: Samsung HW-Q900T Sound Bar Now: £699 (Was £1,099 | Save £400)
- Very: Samsung S61T 4.0ch Sound Bar Now: £260 (Was £399 | Save £139)
- Very: LG SL8YG Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Sound Bar Now £399 Was £599 | Save £200)
For the latest news, reviews and buyer’s guides, such as our which TV to buy guide and our best iPhone round-up, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section.