All of these features make it the ideal piece of wearable technology for athletes, adventurers and explorers. Whether you want to check your heart rate as you scale a dizzying mountain, or find out how far below sea level you are on your dive, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 can help you do all that with just a flick of the wrist.

If you're itching to get your hands on this brand-new product, then you're in luck - we've gathered together all the best deals on the market for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals at a glance

Best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals

Get up to four months Apple Fitness+ when you buy Apple Watch Ultra 2

What's the deal: O2's latest monthly plan allows Apple Watch Ultra 2 users to enjoy up to four months of Apple Fitness+ while on a monthly plan of £23.65.

Why we chose it: Apple Fitness+ offers a wide range of workouts, from beginner to advanced, covering all sorts of activities including yoga and HIIT. Also, paying off your new Apple Watch Ultra 2 on a monthly basis may make this a more financially feasible choice.

Get up to four months Apple Fitness+ when you buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £23.64 per month at O2

Get £100 off Apple Watch Ultra 2 when you trade in at Very

What's the deal: You can also claim up to £100 when you trade in an old device. That brings the price of the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to just £699.

Why we chose it: As we all know, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for adventurers, and trust us, the ocean band is the perfect band to go with it. This strap has a corrosion-resistant titanium buckle, and its tubular geometry allows it to stretch to fit perfectly, even over a wetsuit.

Get £100 off when you trade in at Very

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular), 49mm Titanium Case with Alpine Loop | £799 at John Lewis

What's the deal: The brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, a 49mm titanium case, the carbon-neutral alpine loop watch strap, all for £799- what more could you ask for? John Lewis is also currently offering free named delivery (worth £7.50) and the smartwatch comes with a two-year guarantee.

Why we chose it: Users of the previous model, Apple Watch Ultra, will be familiar with the durable and stylish Alpine loop; now, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to use this strap with an updated model featuring increased brightness and the new double tap gesture.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular), 49mm Titanium Case with Alpine Loop for £799 at John Lewis

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular), 49mm Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail Loop | £799 at Amazon

What's the deal: This deal will allow you to snap up a bundle of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a titanium case and a choice between blue and black for your trail loop.

Why we chose it: Pairing the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a new trail loop watch band will make this an entirely carbon neutral product. So not only will you look stylish, you'll be saving the planet too.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular), 49mm Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue/Black Trail Loop for £799 at Amazon

