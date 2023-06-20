With Fortnite Season 3 starting recently, it’s no surprise to see changes being made now we’re over a week into it. We’ve been having a blast riding raptors through the jungle and hanging out with human-sized Optimus Prime.

Fortnite never sleeps and today (20th June) we have the new v25.10 update for Fortnite Battle Royale and Save The World - and we have the patch notes explained for v25.10 .

The jungle biome has been a real treat to explore too, with Epic clearly flexing the new additions such as Nanite and Lumen that were introduced when the game transitioned to Unreal Engine 5.

To install the new update, there will be downtime for Fortnite - but it shouldn’t take too long.

To get you ready to jump into the new action, read on for everything you need to know about what’s new with the Fortnite v25.10 patch.

Fortnite Battle Royale and Save The World have had a host of new items and augments, quests and changes made to them.

For Battle Royale, there are new items such as the Cloak Gauntlets, Flare Gun, Mythic versions of weapons and new Super Level Styles.

There are the Reality Augments Mud Warrior and SMG Extended Mag too.

Battle Royale has also seen a Rank reset - so be sure to read on to see how this affects you.

Save the World sees us revisit the Blasted Badlands with new quests, modifiers and new store updates.

Most importantly, Daily Login Rewards have been replaced - with changes made to the Daily Reward System to compensate. Check out all the details regarding this below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Starting off, we have the new Cloak Gauntlets that allow you to become almost entirely invisible. You can’t attack while using the gauntlets but you can sneak up on prey and unequip them or swap to another item to become visible again.

There’s also a Mythic version, Wildguard Relik’s Cloak Gauntlets, which have a much shorter cooldown. Defeat Wildguard Relik in the jungle and they are yours for the taking.

Upon defeat, you’ll also get Relik’s MK-Alpha Assault Rifle, a Mythic version of the new rifle that dropped last week with enhanced stats to deal out extra damage.

The Flare Gun has also been unvaulted if you want to set fire to enemies’ structures. You can cover yourself in mud to protect yourself from becoming marked. Flare Guns can be found from the ground, as well as in Chests.

Shockwave Grenades are unvaulted in Zero Build too, and are attainable from the ground and in Chests.

Also new are two new Reality Augments, with the first being Mud Warrior, which allows you to regenerate health and shield while being covered or standing in mud.

The second is the SMG Extended Mag Augment, which does exactly what it says on the tin - increasing your SMG's magazine capacity.

Read more: Is Fortnite down? How to check the server status right now

The Tracker Armory Reality Augment is now unvaulted as well, and when you activate it, you’ll get a Flare Gun immediately, as well as a Shadow Tracker.

There have been some other miscellaneous updates too, with Chickens and Sky Jellies becoming vaulted, wolf and boar populations have been reduced, and how often fishing spots will occur has seen a reduction.

There’s now been a Rank reset for Battle Royale and Zero Build as part of Ranked Season Zero, which is a planned rest ahead of the launch of Chapter 4 Season 4 Ranked.

Ranked Urgent Quest completion in Season Zero remains untouched, but the appearance of Burn Bright emotes might be changed corresponding to your new rank. These new ranks are based on your previous ranking at the time of reset.

More like this

In v25.10, Chapter 4 Season 3 Super Level Styles are now included in the Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season 3’s Battle Pass rewards bonuses for players who progress past level 125.

These Super Level Styles are the Wildscorch, Confetti Claw and Regal Hunter for the Mariposa, Rian, Lorenzo, Relix and Trace Outfits.

You can check out the patch notes in full on the Fortnite Battle Royale blog post.

With v25.10, Save the World’s Daily Rewards System is gone and is instead dividing up the rewards, V-Bucks, X-Ray Tickets and gold between other sources such as the Daily Quests and Mission Alerts.

Completing a Daily Quest will grant you an additional 30 X-Ray Tickets and an additional 30 V-Bucks for Founders - so if you complete one every time you log in, you’ll earn them at the same rate as the old system.

You’ll also get 10 more gold per quest, so you could see yourself earning far more than you could previously from just Daily Login Rewards.

What’s returning is the Blasted Badlands in this Venture Season. The new Season has the Rage Meter modifier, Venture Level rewards, and sees a return of the Venture Challenge Quests.

The Rage Meter Modifier stops energy regeneration from happening by itself and speeds up ability cooldowns and enhances ability damage. To get more rage, destroy Husks for a top-up.

The questline has also made its way back, which will see us escort characters who bring their own modifiers along with them.

Read more: Fortnite email address: How to check which email is linked to your Epic Games account

In the Hit The Road quest, we’ll be escorting Quinn and Crackshot, who are both trying to broadcast their songs this summer.

Quinn brings the Shields Up! modifier, which speeds up your shield regeneration, and Crackshot’s Concussive Shieldbreak will push opponents back when your shield runs out.

Burger boss Dennis Jr now has his own questline, the Imposter, which shows us his transition from survivor to warrior starting on 22nd June, 12AM BST. He has his own perk, Burger Buff, which sees your eliminations transformed into burgers for health and energy.

From 28th June, 12AM BST, you’ll be able to buy Soldier Tricera Ops Ramirez from the Weekly Store, who has the Standard Perk Saurian Vigor, which heals 2.125% of your maximum health every five seconds, and Commander Perk Saurian Vigor, for healing 6.375% of your maximum health every five seconds.

Bug fixes include remedying an issue where team fill options were disabled when your privacy settings were not set to ‘Friends Only’ and a bug where a rift might block your tracks during the Deliver the Bomb Missions.

You can see the whole patch notes for Fortnite Save the World on Epic’s blog post.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast