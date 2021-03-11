Fortnite email address: How to check which email is linked to your Epic Games account

The days of just loading up a game and playing are far behind us now, in certain cases, with quite a few big games now pushing you towards signing up and registering for an account using an email address.

Fortnite is one that urges you to do this for the best experience possible and it can be easy to forget, particularly if a lot of time has passed, which email address you used to sign up – especially as Epic Games have multiple games as part of their library and you could have signed up while playing any one of them.

Well, if you find yourself stuck in that situation, there is a way to find out what email address you used for Fortnite. Find out how below!

How to check which email is linked to your Fortnite account

There are two ways to go about this, one simple and one less so. The first is only applicable if you are already signed in – if you are signed in to Fortnite, you just need to go to the top right of the screen and select the settings option. From there, choose support and you will be redirected to the Epic website.

Now hit ‘my account’ in the top right, and then scroll down to personal information and you will see contact and address details which will include your email – sorted!

The other way comes in handy if you’re locked out of Fortnite and can’t work out how to sign in. For this method, you will first need to go to the Epic website and try to login using your Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo login details.

If you can’t remember those, you will need to select the option for forgotten login details, and now enjoy the fun game of trying all the emails it could possibly be, until you find the right one. Check your emails after each one and, hopefully, one of those will be the winner and you will get the option in an email to reset your details.

One day we will remember to make a note of all these different accounts we have! But today is not that day.

