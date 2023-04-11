Now that the Fortnite downtime has ended, you're free to jump into the game and starting using ODM Gear, and you can also start working towards the Attack on Titan items in the battle pass (there are also some you can just buy in the Item Shop).

Epic Games has released yet another Fortnite update today (11th April), adding a cool new feature called ODM Gear. But what actually is it? And how do you get ODM Gear anyway?

But if you want to know what you're getting yourself in for with ODM Gear in Fortnite, read on and we'll tell you all about it (and how to get some for yourself).

What is ODM Gear in Fortnite?

Omni-Directional Mobility Gear, or ODM Gear for short, is a new type of wearable weaponry in Fortnite battle royale. Fans of the anime Attack on Titan will recognise this mech-like armoured gear!

As the official blog post explained it, "Having this apparatus equipped will give you the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents below!

"After attacking with the built-in blades, you’ll immediately boost back into the air so you can grapple elsewhere… or hover and execute another attack."

How to get ODM Gear in Fortnite

A Scout Regiment Footlocker, where you can find ODM Gear and/or Thunder Spears. Epic Games

To get ODM Gear in Fortnite, you simply need to explore the Island as you usually would. Epic has promised that this new gear will retrievable "from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers."

The picture above shows what these footlockers look like! It also shows you the mech-like ODM Gear (top left) and the newly added explosive Thunder Spears (top right) that can be found in the same places.

Is there a guaranteed ODM Gear location in Fortnite?

If you'd prefer having somewhere specific to aim for, the YouTuber Bodil40 claims to have found a guaranteed ODM Gear location in Fortnite. As you can see in the video below, the Jaeger's Family Basement in Anvil Square contains a Scout Regiment Footlocker:

Although we can't confirm that there will always be an ODM Gear in this location, it seems like a good place to start your search! If you look there and generally keep your eyes open around the island, you should be able to find ODM Gear without too much faff.

Once you have the ODM Gear equipped, you'll be able to use it for some brutal spinning attacks. Again, the video above shows this in action!

