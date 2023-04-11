Officially designated Fortnite update v24.20, this new version of the game brings Attack on Titan content to the fore as well as ringing the changes in a number of different ways.

After a period of Fortnite downtime , the popular battle royale game is now back online, with the developers from Epic Games having delivered a new patch today (11th April).

Keep on reading and we'll run through what's new in today's Fortnite update. It's an exciting time to jump back into the game!

Summing up today's update in an official blog post, the Fortnite developers have explained, "Fortnite Battle Royale v24.20 brings the arrival of ODM Gear and Thunder Spears to the Island!"

ODM, if you were wondering, stands for Omni-Directional Mobility Gear. As Epic puts it, "Having this apparatus equipped will give you the ability to grapple in the air and strike opponents below! After attacking with the built-in blades, you’ll immediately boost back into the air so you can grapple elsewhere... or hover and execute another attack."

Those Thunder Spears, meanwhile, are described as "arm-launched rockets designed to penetrate armoured structures, detonating to damage enemies on both sides".

Attack on Titan fans will be pleased to hear that "also, the Eren Jaeger Outfit is now unlockable in the Battle Pass. However, Eren isn’t the only member of the 'Special Operations Squad': pick up the Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann Outfits available now in the Item Shop!"

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Fortnite:

Full patch notes for Fortnite v24.20

The full patch notes for Fortnite v24.20 are very wide-reaching, impacting the battle royale mode as well as creative mode, the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, and Save the World mode. You can click any of the links in that previous sentence to see the full list of patch notes for each mode.

Battle royale is very much the main event, of course, so we'll run through the key changes there for you below.

New additions

ODM Gear: Now retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers.

Now retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers. Thunder Spears: Now retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers.

Now retrievable from the ground, Chests, and Scout Regiment Footlockers. Attack on Titan: Eren Jaeger Outfit now unlockable in the Battle Pass (along with various themed items), while Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann are in the Item Shop.

Eren Jaeger Outfit now unlockable in the Battle Pass (along with various themed items), while Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann are in the Item Shop. Jaeger’s Family Basement: New point of interest added to Anvil Square that "contains many secrets".

New point of interest added to Anvil Square that "contains many secrets". Dirt Bikes: Now unvaulted, ready to ride around the Island.

Balance changes

Unvaulted the Port-A-Bunker in Zero Build.

Introduced a Rare-rarity Kinetic Blade. With identical damage to the Epic Kinetic Blade, this Rare counterpart has only two Kinetic Dash charges. Rare Kinetic Blades can be found from the ground and Kinetic Blade stands.

Reduced the max headshot damage of the Mythic Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Reduced the accuracy and hipfire rate of the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifles dropped by capturing a rifting-in POI.

In Trios and Squads, reduced the number of Mythic Havoc Pump Shotguns found inside Vaults.

Competitive notes

Thunder Spears are not included in Arena or tournaments.

Dirt Bikes are not included in Arena or tournaments.

Major bug fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed players to retain the healing effect of hot springs.

Fixed an issue involving rebooted players sometimes appearing invisible to teammates.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast