Not only does that save you over £20 (or 55%) but it also provides with four months of unlimited UK minutes and texts, 100 International minutes to over 50 countries and 30GB of 4G and 5G data.

Best of all, as this deal is for a 30-day rolling plan, you could always cancel after your four months are up.

This deal will end on Sunday 1st December, so make sure you snap it up before then. Here's everything you need to know.

Get Lebara's 30GB SIM only plan for £3.99 a month

How long does Lebara's Black Friday offer last?

This offer will run from Friday 1st November to Sunday 1st December 2024.

The deal will expire at midnight on 1st December, but we really don't suggest leaving it that late!

How to get Lebara’s Black Friday offer

Simply follow this link to Lebara's website and select "Buy." The discount will be automatically applied at checkout and your SIM card should arrive in the post the next working day.

Get Lebara's 30GB SIM only plan for £3.99 a month

How does Lebara work?

Lebara offers exclusively SIM only plans, so you’re not tied to a network. These plans range from 5GB of data to Unlimited and, normally, cost as little as £4.50 a month.

You can either get a 30-day rolling plan, which can be changed or cancelled at any time, or a 12-month contract for 10% less.

What also makes Lebara unique is that they make zero credit checks, so you can sign up in a matter of minutes.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates off of the Vodafone network. Vodafone has reliable speeds and 98% UK coverage, plus everyone who signs up will have 5G included at no extra cost.

Get Lebara's 30GB SIM only plan for £3.99 a month

Advertisement

The biggest deals month of the year is here! Make sure you check out, when is Black Friday 2024? Plus, the PS5 Black Friday discount, the Xbox Black Friday deal and Currys early Black Friday sale.