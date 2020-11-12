Amazon Black Friday UK 2020: best early deals live now

Amazon’s early Black Friday sale continues with plenty of early savings, over two weeks before the actual Black Friday weekend. The retailer’s early offers run from 26th October to 19th November.

Deals have gone live across all Amazon’s categories, including toys, tech, beauty and kitchenware – and some are changing daily. But even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are expected to kick off as we get closer the event. This year, the whole month of November will be filled with discounts.

The Amazon Black Friday sale follows on from the retail giant’s very own Amazon Prime Day, which was held later this year thanks to the pandemic. Prime Day saw limited time savings on items such as Shark vacuums, which seem to also be popular across multiple retailers in early Black Friday sales.

You can take advantage of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals by taking a look at all the offerings on Amazon’s Black Friday event section. Don’t miss the Deals of the Day which last for just one day only. Plus, it’s good to know that Amazon has extended its returns until 31st January for Black Friday and Christmas purchases made between 1st October and 31st December.

As well as the items on sale, Amazon is offering three months free Music Unlimited Premium if you’re a new customer. This usually costs £9.99 a month or £7.99 a month if you have Prime.

We are constantly updating all our content to bring you the best deals at the best prices. While there are many great offers to be found around Black Friday, not all savings are necessarily as lucrative as they seem on the surface. However, using toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel, you can see the price history of an Amazon product so you know whether the discounted price really is a good deal.

So far the early Black Friday deals have included technology from Fire Sticks to phones, Nintendo Switch bundles and plenty of video games. Home appliances such as coffee machines have also been on offer and just like on Prime Day, we’ve seen discounts on electric toothbrushes. With Christmas coming up, gift sets, toys, and gin have also featured in early deals.

So whether you’re after a new TV, something for your home, a Christmas present, or want to upgrade your smart tech, you’re sure to find something of interest in Amazon’s vast early Black Friday sale.

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday early deals kicked off a month early and some of those included are Deals of the Day, meaning they only last for one day – so you need to move quickly. For offers on Amazon’s own products, we’ve rounded these up a little lower down – don’t miss out on the Echo Show range going on sale.

Best deals on Amazon devices

Top Amazon offers

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | £449 £299

Shark vacuums are already proving to be popular among retailers’ early Black Friday sales. We also saw selected models discounted during Amazon’s own sale, Prime Day. This anti-hair wrap model boasts 80 minutes of run time and there’s no need to change heads, you can use the vacuum on both hard floors and carpets. You can also register with Shark for a 5-year guarantee.

Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £94.99

Yes, Alexa is no longer a disembodied voice – the Echo now comes with a screen, allowing you to make video calls, stream film and TV, and display photos all with the sound of your voice. Better yet, the device is on offer, with 21% off at 49.99. The smaller Echo Show 5 also has a discount, with £15 off at £64.99.

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon has got some more Nintendo Switch stock for their early Black Friday sale. The discounts aren’t major but if you’ve been struggling to get your hands on one, you might want to take up the discounted bundle offerings. One of the latest bundles available with the biggest saving is the neon Switch with Just Dance 2021 for £304.99, saving you 9%.

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £209

Apple AirPods Pro give you noise cancelling and a customisable fit. And even better, they’re currently at their cheapest ever price on Amazon. You can now save £40 off the usual £249 price tag – that’s £10 cheaper than at Very.

GoPro HERO 9 | £429.99 £379.99

The HERO 9 GoPro camera is waterproof and has front and back screens. It can shoot videos in 5K Ultra HD and take 20MP photos. You can also use the camera as a webcam and for live streaming. You can also get the earlier HERO 8 model for £289.99 instead of £329.99

GoPro Hero 8 | £329.99 £289.99

De’Longhi Lattissima Touch | £279.99 £154.99

With all of us spending a lot more time at home, now might be the right time to invest in a good quality coffee machine. Typically £279.99, this is the lowest we have seen this De’Longhi coffee machine sold all year. Now £154.99, that is a great saving of £125. Features include an in-built milk frother, six milk settings, and a heat-up time of just 25 seconds.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G | £899 £745.96

Having only been released earlier this year, it is great to see such a brilliant deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. With an RRP of £899, Amazon is currently selling the 256GB model for £749 – a discount of £150. The smartphone has a massive 6.78-inch QHD+ display and fast-charging capabilities.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 | £179 £119

This 1080p HD video doorbell allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. You can receive instant notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors and it works with Alexa. Now with a brilliant saving of £60.

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £229.99 £59.99

Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes have been extremely popular over the Amazon Prime and Black Friday sales, with huge discounts on various models. This high-tech brush has been reduced by 74% which is an impressive saving of £170.

The SmartSeries device has app connectivity, five cleaning models and a pressure centre. There are four brush heads included as well as a travel case.

Best Amazon deals from last year

It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:

What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday

As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. These discounts are also expected to extend to their services. We expect that there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited as we’re already seeing an offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.

We’ve seen some great discounts already on the Echo Dot, going as low as £29.99 in the run-up to Black Friday. We expect this to go even lower on the big day itself.

This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday. These deals last for only a few hours with limited stock, meaning they can even sell out before the deal is due to end. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.

Will there be Audible Black Friday deals?

It’s highly likely that there will be Black Friday deals on Audible. Amazon has a track record of pushing its subscription services during sales. Last year during Black Friday new Audible customers could get their first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month, 50% off the usual price of £7.99.

Audible has already set up a Black Friday 2020 page promoting a mysterious offer – this may well be a similar deal to last year with a discounted price for new customers, or maybe even a few months free. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer two months of Audible for 99p, an offer they may well repeat.

Can we expect Amazon Prime Black Friday deals?

Prime Day was delayed for the first time this year, taking place in mid-October rather than July, meaning we’ve already had a glimpse at the discounts Amazon were willing to give their subscription services. They were highly generous discounts indeed – six Prime Video Channels deal were available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

However, as Black Friday is not exclusively for Prime members, there will likely also be deals on the Amazon Prime service itself to entice new subscribers. Last year, Amazon offered three months of Prime for £11.99, with a similar deal likely again this year. Prime members get several advantages, such as Prime Video, free next day delivery, Prime Music, and more.

However, one of the benefits is 30 mins early access to Black Friday deals – so it may be worth buying a month of Amazon Prime beforehand anyway or signing up for a free trial.

