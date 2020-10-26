Argos Black Friday deals 2020: 10% off with Toy Codes and what to expect in this year’s sale

There’s not long to go until Black Friday 2020 begins, and that means more deals and offers from Argos.

Advertisement

While Black Friday started as a one-off sale day, it swiftly became a month-long deal event and Argos has firmly embraced the American tradition with some great deals in toys and tech over the last few years. We firmly expect their leading mobile and video game console savings to return this year.

Black Friday may not be until 27th November, but it’s never too early to get prepared for the biggest shopping day of the year, especially when you can use your hard-earned Nectar points for an even bigger discount.

There’s no need to wait until the big day itself either for the bargains to begin either, with Argos has already started its toy sale, which runs all through November. The current code covers LEGO, just use LEG010 and save 10 per cent off LEGO sets just in time for Christmas. There’s everything from LEGO Technic Control 4×4 X-treme Off-Roader Truck Set (10% off £200) and Friends Alpaca Mountain Jungle Rescue Playset (£55, and 10% off).

Argos isn’t alone in offering great deals on the high street, with John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Carphone Warehouse all taking part too.

We’ve sifted through all the Argos early Black Friday deals and have featured our picks below – we’ll continue to update this page as the big day (week?) approaches too.

Argos Toy Sale Discount Codes

Argos has launched its toy discount codes allowing you to save each week on selected toys. The latest voucher code LEG010 is currently active which offers 10% off selected LEGO sets.

All you need to do is take the code and apply it at the checkout to get money off on selected toys. Each code lasts about a week. The online retailer has already set the discounts live.

The current code is LEG010 which gets you 10% off LEGO toys. You can use the code when buying any of the toys from the selected list to get the 10% off.

Argos

Our top picks are the Super Heroes Marvel Avengers Mech Sets from Iron Man to Spider-Man and the Disney Frozen 2 Enchanted Treehouse Toy Set (was £45, now £40.50). For Harry Potter fans there are a few sets in the sale too, with Hogwarts Astronomy Tower (was £90, now £81). For even more money off the LEGO Technic Control Liebherr R 9800 Excavator Set already was £400, but was reduced to £306 – that’s before you’re 10% off (now £275.40).

Argos Black Friday Deals 2020

The Argos Toy Sale has begun, which means there are already a few deals to snap up.

Last year saw 423 deals on gaming alone – and we’re hoping for even more this year.

How to get the best Black Friday deals at Argos?

It can be overwhelming seeing all the deals flood in, that’s why we recommend bookmarking this page and we’ll sort through all the offers for you. We’d also recommend making a hit list of items you definitely want to buy so you don’t overspend in the sales. It’s easy to get drawn into the hype, but this way you only look at what you need. This year more people will shop online than ever before thanks to the ongoing pandemic, so stay at home, get a cuppa and let us do the work for you.

The RadioTimes.com team will be price checking the top offers to bring you the best and cheapest Black Friday deals right through to Cyber Monday.

When does the Argos Black Friday sale start?

The in-store sale will take place once open on Friday 27th November – though last year the online deals started on Thursday at 9pm.

We already have the Argos Toy Sale codes live though – just like the Crazy Codes promotion last year.

How long will the Argos offers last?

Just like most retailers Argos will run its sale from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. Remember, the toy discount codes are available now though.

Best Argos deals from last year

Argos really pulled through with the tech deals last year. The Xbox One S All digital Edition Console and 3 Game Bundle with FIFA 20 was reduced from £259.99 to £189.99, which is a good sign with the next-gen consoles on the horizon (PS5 and Xbox Series X). Argos also had the Xbox One S for £129.99 (down from £199.99).

The big hitter was also Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation), which was reduced from £159 to £139-£129.99.

For those looking for deals on tech, Amazon Echo Dot was reduced to £24.99 and the Sony MHC-V42D High Power Music System with Lighting Effects was reduced to £309.99.

Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in GPS, which works independently of your iPhone, was one of the best Apple Watch prices around at £199 too, and for toys LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Building Set was £135 down from £150.

Is the Argos Black Friday sale only online?

No, deals are available in-person also! Traditionally Black Friday was for in-store savings and Cyber Monday was for online discounts – but there is now little difference between the two as the two events offer deals both ways now. Argos Black Friday products are available for home delivery and collection – though of course things will look a little differently given the way 2020 shopping has gone this year.

What to expect from Argos on Black Friday

Argos has always had remarkable deals on game consoles – which may even mean some savings on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, as well as rock-bottom prices for the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Even if the next-gen consoles don’t see Black Friday discounts, there will at least be bundles and deals with upcoming games such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Godfall.

Argos is also reliable for their mobile deals, particularly Android phones – last year saw savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Sony Xperia 10. With several new mobile releases slated for the end of 2020, we could see discounts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the Sony Experia 5 II.

Expect bargains also for TVs, laptops, and headphones, as well as key Toy brands such as LEGO and Disney.

What to expect from Argos on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is traditionally for tech deals – so expect great savings on laptops, gaming, mobiles, TVs, and more. Hot products will likely be the iPhone 12, Echo devices, and Kindles.

Crazy Codes will also still be active on Cyber Monday and likely last until December.

How to use your Nectar Points

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

Will there be Crazy Codes like last year?

Argos haven’t used the Crazy Codes labelling, but toy codes have returned for 2020. Last year the promotion resulted in some of their best deals.

Every week Argos would reveal a new voucher code which would result in a discount on a selected toy brand – including children’s favourites such as LEGO, Play-Doh, Peppa Pig, and Frozen.

The promotion lasted for 10 weeks right up until Christmas – we’ll update this page once we hear any news. Expect news in October.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon is always one of the first retailers to begin the Black Friday sales with their lightning deals – expect deals on everything and anything, but particularly their products such as Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually offers up to 50% on thousands of products – including TVs, appliances, and video game consoles. Expect their Price Match Promise to return also.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has great tech deals on Black Friday, but look out also for beauty products, home appliances, and accessories. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items last Black Friday – expect them to sell out once again with even better discounts, as well as deals on the iPhone 12, iPad Air 4, and Apple Watches.

AO.com

Formerly known as Appliances Online, AO.com will have you covered for essential household items such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners as well as some more guilty pleasure purchases such as 4K TVs and laptops. They have a sweet price match deal too – which is still valid on Black Friday.

Very

Online retailer Very has a great buy now pay later option, allowing you to spread your purchases over several months or even a year – and will likely offer some great credit back offers on Black Friday. Expect to see some electrical deals too, with free next-day deliveries over £30 and free returns.

Samsung

As well as the releases of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note10 earlier this year, Samsung is also expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are expected in the second half of 2020 – just in time for the Black Friday sales.

DELL

Expect deals across the range from DELL, from old-school desktops to gaming laptops to the premium XPS series. There’s also an extra 20% off for students too – perfect for all those virtual lectures.

LEGO

Always a bestseller in the run up to Christmas, expect Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more to get great deals across stores.

GAME

GAME is always the best place to go for exclusive special editions of the latest games, many of which will see great discounts on Black Friday. There’s also the small issue of the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S – which cold see Black Friday deals.

Smyths

Smyths will of course have some amazing deals on toys – but they also have a strong tech department, with some great discounts on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch expected – as well as the possibility of the PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse always has great Black Friday deals across networks – look out for the iPhone 12 in particular, as well as several other 2020 mobile releases.

EE

The biggest and fastest 4G network in the UK, there’s plenty of reasons to shop at EE before we get to the deals and exclusive phones. Expect some great bundles – they’ve recently been giving out Apple Music, BT Sport, and Britbox subscriptions.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.