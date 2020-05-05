Doctor Who: Vote for the best David Tennant series

Which is the best Doctor Who series of the modern era? We’re one step closer to finding out with a three-way David Tennant face-off.

After six weeks of voting, RadioTimes.com’s hunt for the best Doctor Who series of the last few years can now move into its next stage – two three-way semi-finals, pitting the six winners of our group stages together ahead of the final face-off in a couple of weeks.

And this week, that means we’re asking you to choose between three David Tennant series – 2006’s series two, 2007’s series three and 2008/9’s series four and specials – to decide which one deserves a place in the final.

So which will it be? Will it be the Doctor’s travels with Rose Tyler, Martha Jones or Donna Noble that wins your vote? Do adventures with the Cybermen, the Master or Davros deserve that top spot? Vote now in our poll – or check out our short series recaps below for a reminder of what happened.



Series two

Following in the footsteps of Christopher Eccleston can’t have been easy, but David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor made it look like a doddle as he and Rose (Billie Piper) travelled through time and space, battling alternate-universe Cybermen, clockwork droids, werewolves, Krillitane and (of course) a few Daleks.

And has there ever been a more heartbreaking Who moment than the Doctor and Rose’s separation in series finale Doomsday? If there is, we don’t think we could handle it.

Series 3

Fresh from the loss of Rose, the Tenth Doctor wasn’t looking for another travelling companion – but in Martha Jones, he couldn’t help but find another willing recruit.

Over the course of 13 episodes they battled human-Dalek hybrids, Shakespearean witches, twisted alien families, Weeping Angels, Macra and mutated humans among many other foes.

And for fans of Jodie Whittaker’s most recent episodes, a few key elements of series three – Judoon searches, chameleon arches and hidden Masters – may linger in the memory a little easier.

Series four (and specials)

At this stage, David Tennant could probably have read out the phone book and still had millions tuning in – but instead, the departing Tenth Doctor (and showrunner Russell T Davies) turned out some of the strongest NuWho episodes to date from 2008-2010.

Teaming up with Donna to meet Agatha Christie, fight off the Sontarans, change history (thanks to a strange beetle) and finally battle the Daleks with the entire extended Whoniverse, before flying a bus to an alien desert, fleeing water monsters and taking on the Time Lords themselves, the Tenth Doctor definitely went out with a bang.

Now fully resolved? Vote above – and check back here next week for another vote.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021