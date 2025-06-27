The episode led to some online speculation that Marge had died for good. However, not only is that not the case, but executive producer Matt Selman has now suggested Marge may not even die in the same circumstances in every version of the show's future.

Speaking with Variety, he said: "There is no canon. The Simpsons doesn’t even have canon!"

Selman continued: "Obviously, since the The Simpsons future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time. Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago."

Selman went on to say that he recognises "misleading stories" regarding the show go viral, but that "I guess this speaks to the fact that people care about Marge".

"At the end of the day, it’s probably good for business," he added.

Thankfully for fans, Marge will very much be back on screen when The Simpsons returns for its 37th season, which has already been confirmed.

In fact, the long-running animated show's future has been confirmed right through to season 40, with the new runs set to include 15 episodes, rather than the previous standard of 22.

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+.

