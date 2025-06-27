The Simpsons producer confirms Marge Simpson's fate after viral death episode leaves fans horrified
"There is no canon. The Simpsons doesn't even have canon!"
The season 36 finale of The Simpsons made waves recently, as it showed a future in which Marge died, leaving Bart and Lisa to drift apart as adults until they reunited, brought together by a video Marge made urging them to look after each other.
The episode ended with Marge looking down on them from Heaven, before going off with Ringo Starr, who she was seen having an affair with.
The episode led to some online speculation that Marge had died for good. However, not only is that not the case, but executive producer Matt Selman has now suggested Marge may not even die in the same circumstances in every version of the show's future.
Speaking with Variety, he said: "There is no canon. The Simpsons doesn’t even have canon!"
Selman continued: "Obviously, since the The Simpsons future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time. Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago."
Selman went on to say that he recognises "misleading stories" regarding the show go viral, but that "I guess this speaks to the fact that people care about Marge".
Read more:
- Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan's comedy travel series The Trip is returning
- W1A sequel confirmed as Hugh Bonneville returns for Twenty Twenty Six
"At the end of the day, it’s probably good for business," he added.
Thankfully for fans, Marge will very much be back on screen when The Simpsons returns for its 37th season, which has already been confirmed.
In fact, the long-running animated show's future has been confirmed right through to season 40, with the new runs set to include 15 episodes, rather than the previous standard of 22.
The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+.
Right now Disney Plus is running a limited-time deal where you can get four months for just £1.99 a month. Sign up today or check out our Disney Plus deal page to find out more.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.