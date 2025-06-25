Is Marge Simpson dead in The Simpsons? Season 36 episode leaves fans fearing the worst
Season 36's finale has now landed in the UK.
Despite being on air for over 30 years, The Simpsons still knows how to subvert viewer expectations.
After being released last month on Fox, season 36’s finale Estranger Things has finally aired in the UK, and the episode began with a twist that even longtime fans would not have seen coming: the death of the long-suffering wife of Homer and mother of Bart, Lisa and Maggie, Marge Simpson.
The surprising turn of events was revealed in a flash-forward that showed how Lisa and Bart’s relationship had panned out in adulthood.
But is Marge actually dead? Read on for everything you need to know about the episode.
How did Marge Simpson 'die' in The Simpsons?
Estranger Things follows Marge as she worries about how close siblings Lisa and Bart will be when they grow up and stop watching The Itchy and Scratchy show together.
The episode jumps forward about 35 years to reveal what the siblings are up to as adults and, as Marge feared, they're estranged: Lisa is thriving, while Bart is the owner of an unlicensed retirement home.
However, when Lisa discovers a letter from Marge to be opened in the unlikely event that Homer outlives her, which begs the pair to stay close to one another, a reunion is sparked, and Lisa and Bart reunite to rescue Homer from his Florida care facility.
We then see Marge looking down from a cloud and ascending to heaven with the help of The Beatles’ Ringo Starr.
Read more:
- The Simpsons must end soon – and here's what should happen in the final season
- The Simpsons: Hit and Run developer reveals bizarre reason why sequels didn't happen
Is Marge Simpson dead in The Simpsons?
No, the episode was a flash-forward 35 years into a potential future, and fans will be pleased to hear that Marge will be returning for plenty more adventures in season 37, as the show has already been renewed.
It’s not the first stunt the series has pulled to draw attention and keep viewers on their toes after more than 30 years on air – from Marge’s announcement that she wants a divorce from Homer and predictions of the future that have ended up coming true, to jokingly killing off Bart in season 35, there have been plenty of developments in recent years that have shocked even longtime fans of the show.
The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney+. Sign up to Disney+ from £4.99 a month.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.