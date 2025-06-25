The surprising turn of events was revealed in a flash-forward that showed how Lisa and Bart’s relationship had panned out in adulthood.

But is Marge actually dead? Read on for everything you need to know about the episode.



How did Marge Simpson 'die' in The Simpsons?

Estranger Things follows Marge as she worries about how close siblings Lisa and Bart will be when they grow up and stop watching The Itchy and Scratchy show together.

The episode jumps forward about 35 years to reveal what the siblings are up to as adults and, as Marge feared, they're estranged: Lisa is thriving, while Bart is the owner of an unlicensed retirement home.

However, when Lisa discovers a letter from Marge to be opened in the unlikely event that Homer outlives her, which begs the pair to stay close to one another, a reunion is sparked, and Lisa and Bart reunite to rescue Homer from his Florida care facility.

We then see Marge looking down from a cloud and ascending to heaven with the help of The Beatles’ Ringo Starr.

Is Marge Simpson dead in The Simpsons?

No, the episode was a flash-forward 35 years into a potential future, and fans will be pleased to hear that Marge will be returning for plenty more adventures in season 37, as the show has already been renewed.

It’s not the first stunt the series has pulled to draw attention and keep viewers on their toes after more than 30 years on air – from Marge’s announcement that she wants a divorce from Homer and predictions of the future that have ended up coming true, to jokingly killing off Bart in season 35, there have been plenty of developments in recent years that have shocked even longtime fans of the show.

