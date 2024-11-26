Developed by Radical Entertainment and published by Vivendi Universal Games, the title is regularly played to this day, more than 20 years after its initial release.

Oddly, the fan-favourite game never received a sequel and we now know the tragic and bizarre reason why – thanks to comments made on YouTube by the game’s lead designer.

Why didn't The Simpsons: Hit and Run get sequels?



There were no sequels to The Simpsons: Hit and Run because someone at Vivendi Universal Games said no to a deal to make three sequels and free rights to The Simpsons licence and voice actors.

We could have had three sequels to the game.

Joe McGinn, lead level designer of Hit and Run, confirmed the eye-opening news in a series of YouTube comments (user @noviwan). These comments were left under a video by YouTuber Summoning Salt titled ‘The History of The Simpsons Hit and Run World Records’.

A few comments down into the list, McGinn explained that “Gracie Films offered our publisher a deal to make three sequels, with all Simpsons rights and voice actors, for the preferred price of zero dollars (we wouldn’t have to pay anything for the Simpsons license in other words)".

He added: “Some crazy person at the publisher – we never found out who – said no.”

D’oh!

It’s easy to look back on such a decision as being a bad one in hindsight but the publisher probably didn’t anticipate the game becoming such a success in the long-term.

The development team certainly didn’t. McGinn continued that “we never imagined it would still be bringing some people happiness 20 years later”.

Regardless of what they may have thought, turning down free rights to The Simpsons of all things – especially back then – seems like a bizarre decision. Who would do such a thing even now?

There’s still hope we see an unlikely remake, remaster or port of the game to this day. McGinn would love to see it happen.

In a previous interview with GamesRadar, McGinn said: “I would love to see it” when asked about the possibility of an official remake of the game. Although, as GamesRadar put it, he “doesn’t have the benefit of insight into how likely an official remake might be”.

Fans have been clamouring for a remake, port or remaster of The Simpsons: Hit and Run forever. Fingers crossed someone somewhere makes it happen – and doesn’t turn down the rights to the licence again.

