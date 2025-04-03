Deadline claims that the four seasons will have 15 episodes each, which is below the standard 22-episode orders, but is favoured from the broadcasting network.

President of Fox Television Network Michael Thorn said of the renewals: "This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators – that goes double for Seth this time around — and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics."

While Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, added: "The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we've built with the incredible team at Disney. This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide."

Read more:

This renewal will see Bob's Burgers air up to season 19, Family Guy up to season 27 and American Dad! up to season 23.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, commented: "This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series.

"We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come."

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.