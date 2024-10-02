But when will season 35 stream on Disney Plus in the UK, what is the release schedule for season 36 in the US, and when can fans in the UK expect to see those episodes too?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release date for The Simpsons season 35.

When will The Simpsons season 35 be released?

Homer and Marge in The Simpsons. Disney

We don't yet know exactly when The Simpsons season 35 will arrive in the UK – however, based on precedent we'd imagine fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer.

The series has continued to air yearly at the same time in the US, and since Disney Plus launched, seasons have arrived in full towards the end of each year. Season 34 started streaming in the UK on 1st November 2023, while season 33 started streaming on 5th October 2022.

This means we should likely expect to get news of a release date for season 35 within the next month or so, and would expect it to arrive either October or November 2024 – we will keep this page updated once we have it.

The season is made up of 18 episodes.

The Simpsons season 36 US release schedule

Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa in The Simpsons. Disney

As has been the case for a long time now, episodes of The Simpsons are expected to arrive weekly on Fox in the US, with some short breaks popping up throughout the schedule, including over the Christmas period.

The season started airing on 29th September, and we know that the second episode, called The Yellow Lotus, will air on 6th October.

Here is the release schedule so far:

Bart's Birthday - 29th September 2024 The Yellow Lotus - 6th October 2024

Over the next year, we also know that four Disney Plus exclusive episodes are set to be released, including a Christmas-themed double episode on 17th December 2024, called O C'mon All Ye Faithful.

The other two episodes will be titled The Past and the Furious and Yellow Planet.

It is not yet clear whether these episodes will arrive at the same time in the UK as they do in the US, or whether they will stream alongside season 36 when it finally arrives on this side of the pond.

Will The Simpsons season 36 stream on Disney Plus in the UK?

Marge and Bart in The Simpsons. Disney

Yes, it is expected that season 36 will stream on Disney Plus - however, there will still be quite a long wait until it arrives.

Depending on when season 35 finally arrives on the streamer in the UK, we can expect season 36 to arrive around a year later, after all the episodes have finished airing in the US.

This means fans in the UK can likely expect season 36 to stream in late 2025.

The Simpsons season 35 trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Simpsons 35 right here now.

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month.

