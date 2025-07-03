For many, Nathan will be known as a cast member on Geordie Shore, a reality series he has been a part of since 2015. But viewers will now see him in a whole new light as he becomes more vulnerable than ever, something he admits was "hard" to do.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Nathan said: "Transitioning from being a reality star, where I'm knowing for being outspoken and stuff like that, where I don't necessarily have to be vulnerable, I can give you the face that I think you want to see."

While Nathan isn't saying he isn't his authentic self on Geordie Shore, this documentary offers a "more realistic version" of the TV star, a version that is going through personal struggles with his dad, a version that people don't see.

Nathan Henry and Gabby Allen. MTV

He continued: "I think that was quite hard in itself to wrap my head around at first, because even the one-on-one interviews that we're doing now, after we did some [filming in the documentary], I would be very animated, and they'd be like, 'You need to bring that down. Because what we're talking about, it doesn't require that'. So it was quite different to transition from that."

Geordie Shore has been on television since 2011, producing 25 seasons and countless spin-off series that follows a group of young people living in the same house over the summer. But this instalment of Nathan's life is a far cry from what fans can expect from Geordie Shore.

"I've never been the type of person that puts myself in a vulnerable position, or talks about things that I'm vulnerable about," Nathan told RadioTimes.com. "So to go from one extreme to the other, it was like, 'Well, I've started now, I've just got to continue and see it through.' I think after seeing my dad cry on the first day of filming, that was when I realised. I was like, 'If he's going to be this vulnerable, I'm gonna have to be this vulnerable, otherwise it's not gonna work.'"

Episode 1 of Geordie Stories: Nathan and Dad launches on the Thursday 3rd July, with a new episode every week on MTV Shores YouTube channel.

