However, Fin Smith has been given the fly-half role for the clash with the Waratahs, while Farrell is not in contention to play this weekend as he finds his feet.

Tadhg Beirne has been selected as captain with Itoje rested for this encounter. The first Test match against Australia takes place on 19th July, and players will be competing to prove their worth ahead of the big kick-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Waratahs v British & Irish Lions on TV and online.

When is Waratahs v British & Irish Lions?

Waratahs v British & Irish Lions will take place on Saturday 5th July 2025.

What time is kick-off?

Waratahs v British & Irish Lions will kick off at 11am UK time.

What TV channel is Waratahs v British & Irish Lions on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 10am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Waratahs v British & Irish Lions online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

