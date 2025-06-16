Rugby Summer Internationals 2025 on TV: Schedule, channels and live stream
Check out the full Rugby Summer Internationals 2025 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole period.
The British Isles' best and brightest may be heading down under for the Lions' tour of Australia, but England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all in action as well as part of a busy Rugby Summer Internationals schedule.
There will be opportunities in Steve Borthwick's squad as England head across the Atlantic for a difficult two-Test series with Argentina before wrapping up their trip up against USA in Washington, DC.
Wales will look to put a dismal Six Nations campaign behind them when they travel to Japan under interim head coach Matt Sherratt.
With Andy Farrell in charge of the Lions, Ireland, too, are led by a caretaker boss as assistant coach Simon Easterby continues his reign with European clashes against George and Portugal.
Scotland are heading further afield as they go on the road to face Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.
Plenty, then, for rugby fans to sink their teeth into over the summer months.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Summer Internationals 2025.
Summer Internationals 2025 on TV
A number of the Rugby Summer Internationals will be shown live on Sky Sports, with selected games likely to be shown on a new streaming service from World Rugby, RugbyPass TV.
Sky boasts the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video, who previously held the rights.
Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.
RugbyPass TV is a free service which may be increasingly used to show live games.
Summer Internationals 2025 TV schedule
All UK times and dates. Home nations, plus selected matches.
Week 1
Friday 20th June
- British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday 21st June
- England XV v France XV (3:15pm) TBC
Week 2
Saturday 28th June
- Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 3
Wednesday 2nd July
- Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 5th July
- Maori All Blacks v Scotland (4:35am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
- Japan v Wales (6am) TBC
- NSW Waratahs v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
- Georgia v Ireland (6pm) TBC
- Argentina v England (8:40pm) Sky Sports Action
Week 4
Wednesday 9th July
- Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 12th July
- Fiji v Scotland (4am) TBC
- Japan v Wales (6:50am) TBC
- AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
- Portugal v Ireland (7pm) TBC
- Argentina v England (8:40pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 5
Friday 18th July
- Samoa v Scotland (9:05am) TBC
Saturday 19th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
- USA v England (8pm) TBC
Week 6
Tuesday 22nd July
- First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Saturday 26th July
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
Week 7
Saturday 2nd August
- Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action
