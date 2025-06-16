Wales will look to put a dismal Six Nations campaign behind them when they travel to Japan under interim head coach Matt Sherratt.

With Andy Farrell in charge of the Lions, Ireland, too, are led by a caretaker boss as assistant coach Simon Easterby continues his reign with European clashes against George and Portugal.

Scotland are heading further afield as they go on the road to face Māori All Blacks, Fiji and Samoa.

Plenty, then, for rugby fans to sink their teeth into over the summer months.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Summer Internationals 2025.

Summer Internationals 2025 on TV

A number of the Rugby Summer Internationals will be shown live on Sky Sports, with selected games likely to be shown on a new streaming service from World Rugby, RugbyPass TV.

Sky boasts the rights to a number of high-profile international rugby matches after taking the reins from Amazon Prime Video, who previously held the rights.

Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription. You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract.

RugbyPass TV is a free service which may be increasingly used to show live games.

Summer Internationals 2025 TV schedule

All UK times and dates. Home nations, plus selected matches.

Week 1

Friday 20th June

British and Irish Lions v Argentina (8pm) Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday 21st June

England XV v France XV (3:15pm) TBC

Week 2

Saturday 28th June

Western Force v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 3

Wednesday 2nd July

Queensland Reds v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 5th July

Week 4

Wednesday 9th July

Brumbies v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 12th July

Fiji v Scotland (4am) TBC

Japan v Wales (6:50am) TBC

AUNZ XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Portugal v Ireland (7pm) TBC

Argentina v England (8:40pm) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 5

Friday 18th July

Samoa v Scotland (9:05am) TBC

Saturday 19th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

USA v England (8pm) TBC

Week 6

Tuesday 22nd July

First Nations & Pasifika XV v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Saturday 26th July

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

Week 7

Saturday 2nd August

Australia v British and Irish Lions (11am) Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.