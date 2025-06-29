Jack Draper enters the men's singles draw as No. 4 seed and the most likely homegrown winner of the competition since Andy Murray across the men's and women's events.

Joining him in the charge, Emma Raducanu has recently won back her status as British No. 1 following an excellent run of form to start the summer, while the deposed Katie Boulter remains a real threat on her day.

RadioTimes.com tracks the progress of British players involved in the men's and women's singles competitions at Wimbledon 2025.

Which British players are in Wimbledon 2025?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Men's singles

Arthur Fery (WC) – To play in Round 1

Billy Harris (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Cam Norrie (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Dan Evans (WC) – To play in Round 1

George Loffhagen (WC) – To play in Round 1

Henry Searle (WC) – To play in Round 1

Jack Draper (No. 4 seed) – To play in Round 1

Jacob Fearnley (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Jack Pinnington Jones (WC) – To play in Round 1

Jay Clarke (WC) – To play in Round 1

Johannus Monday (WC) – To play in Round 1

Oliver Crawford (WC) – To play in Round 1

Women's singles

Emma Raducanu (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Fran Jones (WC) – To play in Round 1

Katie Boulter (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

Hannah Klugman (WC) – To play in Round 1

Harriet Dart (WC) – To play in Round 1

Heather Watson (WC) – To play in Round 1

Jodie Burrage (WC) – To play in Round 1

Mika Stojsavljevic (WC) – To play in Round 1

Mingge Xu (WC) – To play in Round 1

Sonay Kartal (unseeded) – To play in Round 1

