He faces a tricky route to the final following the draw, but has looked sharp in 2025 and will be brimming with confidence.

Draper has an opportunity to introduce himself to the British public at large over the coming days, especially if he can force his way into the second week of action.

He is among a strong cluster of homegrown talents, including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, who both rank around the No. 40 spot in the world with momentum on their side.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Jack Draper's next match at Wimbledon 2025.

When does Jack Draper play next at Wimbledon 2025?

Jack Draper will play Sebastian Baez on Tuesday 1st July 2025 in the first round.

The match time will be confirmed on the morning of play.

Check out our daily updated Wimbledon order of play for the latest timings

Jack Draper Wimbledon 2025 results

R1: [4] Jack Draper (GBR) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.