However, there will also be a second episode airing on Tuesday 15th July, which will start at 8pm, directly after the first episode of the day has finished.

This is to make way for the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, which begin on Wednesday 16th July.

Depending on which matches are selected for broadcast on BBC One, the final episode of that week's EastEnders will air on Wednesday 16th, Thursday 17th or Friday 18th, with no episodes on the other two days.

Charlie Suff as Johnny Carter and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The schedule changes were announced alongside some early details of what will be happening in each episode.

The instalment airing on Monday 14th July will see Lauren Branning get an alarming phone call, while Jay Brown makes a consequential decision, and Linda Carter reveals her plans for The Vic.

The first of the Tuesday episodes will see Phil Mitchell and Nigel Bates get a visitor, while Ian Beale is the target of mischief and Kojo Asare steps in to help a friend in need.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The second Tuesday episode will then see Phil attempt to take control, as Kat Moon and Stacey Slater join forces on a plan, and Lauren tries to find a solution to a family problem.

The final episode of the week will see Stacey get some surprising news, as there’s mayhem at the market and Ravi Gulati shares a new plan with Harry Mitchell.

Read more:

EastEnders usually airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.