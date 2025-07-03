EastEnders schedule shake-up confirmed again as new advance spoilers revealed
The schedules will continue to shift with Women's Euro 2025 coverage.
As sport coverage continues to dominate the BBC's schedules, changes have been made to the EastEnders episodes set to air in the week starting from 14th July.
Episodes normally air on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One, after being released on iPlayer at 6am, and the new schedule for the week in question will see Monday and Tuesday's episodes airing as normal.
However, there will also be a second episode airing on Tuesday 15th July, which will start at 8pm, directly after the first episode of the day has finished.
This is to make way for the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, which begin on Wednesday 16th July.
Depending on which matches are selected for broadcast on BBC One, the final episode of that week's EastEnders will air on Wednesday 16th, Thursday 17th or Friday 18th, with no episodes on the other two days.
The schedule changes were announced alongside some early details of what will be happening in each episode.
The instalment airing on Monday 14th July will see Lauren Branning get an alarming phone call, while Jay Brown makes a consequential decision, and Linda Carter reveals her plans for The Vic.
The first of the Tuesday episodes will see Phil Mitchell and Nigel Bates get a visitor, while Ian Beale is the target of mischief and Kojo Asare steps in to help a friend in need.
The second Tuesday episode will then see Phil attempt to take control, as Kat Moon and Stacey Slater join forces on a plan, and Lauren tries to find a solution to a family problem.
The final episode of the week will see Stacey get some surprising news, as there’s mayhem at the market and Ravi Gulati shares a new plan with Harry Mitchell.
EastEnders usually airs on BBC One at 7:30pm on Mondays to Thursdays. Stream on iPlayer on the same days at 6am.
