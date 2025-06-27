Women's Euro 2025 on TV: Schedule, coverage and live stream details
Your complete guide to Women's Euro 2025 on TV.
Women's Euro 2025 is set to bring an avalanche of live football to free-to-air TV this summer, and England and Wales are aiming for glory.
Extensive coverage will see every match shown live and free across UK TV platforms, so you don't have to miss a minute of the action.
The 16-team tournament will play out across July, with reigning champions England seeking to defend their title from 2022.
Wales enter their first ever major competition finals and will be determined to make a name for themselves in the 'Group of Death' alongside the Lionesses, France and the Netherlands.
Fans and casual viewers across the nation will be whipped into a football frenzy over the weeks to come – everywhere you look, there will be football. Bring it on.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of Women's Euro 2025 TV coverage across BBC and ITV this summer.
Women's Euro 2025 on TV and live stream
Every match at Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast on either BBC or ITV, meaning fans have plenty of live football on free-to-air TV this summer.
The majority of matches will be shown on the flagship BBC One and ITV1 channels, but the third round of group-stage games will be split across channels due to simultaneous kick-off times.
Of course, every moment will also be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and ITVX via a range of devices including laptops, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.
Women's Euro 2025 TV schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Group stage
Wednesday 2nd July
- Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Thursday 3rd July
- Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX
Friday 4th July
- Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX
Saturday 5th July
- Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C
- Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX
Sunday 6th July
- Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX
Monday 7th July
- Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX
- Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX
Tuesday 8th July
- Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
- Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Wednesday 9th July
- Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
- Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
Thursday 10th July
- Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC iPlayer
- Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Friday 11th July
- Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion) BBC iPlayer
- Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern) BBC One / BBC iPlayer
Saturday 12th July
- Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne) ITV TBC / ITVX
- Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich) ITV TBC / ITVX
Sunday 13th July
- Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C
- Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel) ITV4 / ITVX
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 16th July
- QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva)
Thursday 17th July
- QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich)
Friday 18th July
- QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern)
Saturday 19th July
- QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 22nd July
- SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne)
Wednesday 23rd July
- SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich)
Final
Sunday 27th July
- Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel)
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.