The 16-team tournament will play out across July, with reigning champions England seeking to defend their title from 2022.

Wales enter their first ever major competition finals and will be determined to make a name for themselves in the 'Group of Death' alongside the Lionesses, France and the Netherlands.

Fans and casual viewers across the nation will be whipped into a football frenzy over the weeks to come – everywhere you look, there will be football. Bring it on.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details of Women's Euro 2025 TV coverage across BBC and ITV this summer.

Women's Euro 2025 on TV and live stream

Every match at Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast on either BBC or ITV, meaning fans have plenty of live football on free-to-air TV this summer.

The majority of matches will be shown on the flagship BBC One and ITV1 channels, but the third round of group-stage games will be split across channels due to simultaneous kick-off times.

Of course, every moment will also be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and ITVX via a range of devices including laptops, smart TVs, tablets and smartphones.

Women's Euro 2025 TV schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group stage

Wednesday 2nd July

Group A: Iceland v Finland (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX

Group A: Switzerland v Norway (8pm, Basel) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Thursday 3rd July

Group B: Belgium v Italy (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group B: Spain v Portugal (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX

Friday 4th July

Group C: Denmark v Sweden (5pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX

Group C: Germany v Poland (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX

Saturday 5th July

Group D: Wales v Netherlands (5pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer / S4C

Group D: France v England (8pm, Zurich) ITV1 / ITVX

Sunday 6th July

Group A: Norway v Finland (5pm, Sion) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group A: Switzerland v Iceland (8pm, Bern) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 7th July

Group B: Spain v Belgium (5pm, Thun) ITV1 / ITVX

Group B: Portugal v Italy (8pm, Geneva) ITV1 / ITVX

Tuesday 8th July

Group C: Germany v Denmark (5pm, Basel) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Group C: Poland v Sweden (8pm, Lucerne) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Wednesday 9th July

Group D: England v Netherlands (5pm, Zurich) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Group D: France v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

Thursday 10th July

Group A: Norway v Iceland (8pm, Thun) BBC iPlayer

Group A: Finland v Switzerland (8pm, Geneva) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Friday 11th July

Group B: Portugal v Belgium (8pm, Sion) BBC iPlayer

Group B: Italy v Spain (8pm, Bern) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 12th July

Group C: Poland v Denmark (8pm, Lucerne) ITV TBC / ITVX

Group C: Sweden v Germany (8pm, Zurich) ITV TBC / ITVX

Sunday 13th July

Group D: England v Wales (8pm, St Gallen) ITV1 / ITVX / S4C

Group D: Netherlands v France (8pm, Basel) ITV4 / ITVX

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 16th July

QF1: Winner Group A v Runner‑up Group B (8pm, Geneva)

Thursday 17th July

QF3: Winner Group C v Runner‑up Group D (8pm, Zurich)

Friday 18th July

QF2: Winner Group B v Runner‑up Group A (8pm, Bern)

Saturday 19th July

QF4: Winner Group D v Runner‑up Group C (8pm, Basel)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 22nd July

SF1: Winner QF3 v Winner QF1 (8pm, Lucerne)

Wednesday 23rd July

SF2: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2 (8pm, Zurich)

Final

Sunday 27th July

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (5pm, Basel)

