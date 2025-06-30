However, she must dig deep to produce a strong showing in this edition at SW19 to avoid a rankings drop. She stands to lose 240 points after reaching the fourth round in 2024.

Damage limitation may be the name of the game for Raducanu in this competition, but she will relish the challenge of keeping herself in contention for seeded places at future Grand Slam tournaments.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu's next match at Wimbledon 2025.

When does Emma Raducanu play next at Wimbledon 2025?

Emma Raducanu will play Mimi Xu on Monday 30th June 2025 in the first round.

The match will be played third on Court No. 1 following the conclusion of Jacob Fearnley's match against Joao Fonseca. We estimate the match could start around 4pm UK time but this is subject to change.

Emma Raducanu Wimbledon 2025 results

R1: Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Mimi Xu (GBR)

By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

