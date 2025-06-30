When is Emma Raducanu's next match at Wimbledon 2025?
Your guide to when Emma Raducanu plays next at Wimbledon 2025.
Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon with wind in her sails following a resurgence over the last year.
She plunged below No. 300 in the world last spring, but a series of solid results have seen her rise to world No. 40 in time for the Championships.
However, she must dig deep to produce a strong showing in this edition at SW19 to avoid a rankings drop. She stands to lose 240 points after reaching the fourth round in 2024.
Damage limitation may be the name of the game for Raducanu in this competition, but she will relish the challenge of keeping herself in contention for seeded places at future Grand Slam tournaments.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Emma Raducanu's next match at Wimbledon 2025.
When does Emma Raducanu play next at Wimbledon 2025?
Emma Raducanu will play Mimi Xu on Monday 30th June 2025 in the first round.
The match will be played third on Court No. 1 following the conclusion of Jacob Fearnley's match against Joao Fonseca. We estimate the match could start around 4pm UK time but this is subject to change.
Check out our daily updated Wimbledon order of play for the latest timings
Emma Raducanu Wimbledon 2025 results
- R1: Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Mimi Xu (GBR)
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.