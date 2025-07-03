Suffice to say, the character has been on a wild journey during her time in Summer Bay, starting out as an alcoholic before managing to turn her life around and get on a healthier track.

She has been present for countless major storylines over the past three decades, with recent arcs include her relapse into drinking after falling victim to a cruel scammer named Bronte. Irene went to rehab to fight her addiction once again.

Unfortunately, it has been revealed that the character's end will be definitive and hard-hitting, with an advance synopsis teasing "alarming memory lapses" that become impossible to ignore after a heart-stopping incident.

Irene will forget that she is babysitting Archie and thus unintentionally leave the infant child home alone, posing any number of nightmarish risks to his safety.

In light of this event, she will finally seek medical advice, but will be faced with a "gut-wrenching reality" and news that "there's no coming back from".

McGranger said in a statement: "After almost 33 years in my dream role and working every day with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it's bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life.

Lynne McGranger plays Irene in Home and Away. Paramount

"I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay."

She added: "Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support."

Irene's exit storyline is set to play out in Home and Away over the "coming months", with McGranger having now finished filming on the Australian soap.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:45pm on 5.

