While Anton chases a big story and Sherry faces "emotional turmoil", Cora's focus on the case wavers when she's "swept up in a mysterious new romance".

And we have a sneak peek of that dalliance in an exclusive first-look clip, featuring Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan as Cora and her real-life husband Kevin McNally as her potential love interest, who she's regaling with tales of her five failed marriages over a drink.

It's not the first time the pair have appeared in the same show, with McNally also making an appearance in Downton, as well as more recently in BBC drama Miss Austen. And he also starred alongside Logan in 1993 series Love and Reason.

But back to Murder Most Puzzling...

Watch them in action together in the clip at the top of this page ahead of the episode at 8pm tonight.

Phyllis Logan as Cora. 5

Speaking previously about what first attracted her to the role, Logan said: "Cora is her own woman and that's what makes her intriguing – she wants a Bloody Mary for breakfast, so she has one, why not?

"Her niece despairs of her, and it's true that Cora does some things I shouldn't really laugh about. She's not PC at all, but she's a character that I absolutely believe. Everything Cora says and does feels completely believable, and that’s what gave me the confidence to play her – she was an easy character to grab and run with.

"Once I decided to play her in my own accent she just seemed to come to me, and she became an extension of me. Funnily enough, I do enjoy a cryptic crossword too. Even just before this interview I was sitting doing a crossword! I tend to do the one in the Metro, I do enjoy it."

Logan also described the series as "a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids".

"It is a police procedural, but not as we know it, and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it, like DCI Hooper, played by Adam Best, who is just so funny, he made me laugh all the time," she added.

"Our writer, Dominique Maloney, wrote such a clever, funny script, and that’s what I focused on for the whole shoot, because if you play the episodes as they are written you just can’t go wrong. I’ve seen a trailer and it all looks very exciting!"

Murder Most Puzzling airs on 5.

